Cole Johnson arrowed a dandy record-class southern Iowa buck via compound bow last November at the onset of the rut.
After hearing details of the harvest, Clint (Cole’s father) and I struggled to help Cole drag the monarch over Johnson grass, saplings and briars in order to load it into the bed of an UTV. Even field-dressed, the buck with massive 180-plus antlers, was so heavy that we had to stop periodically to rest and get our breath.
Cole didn’t want the buck for tableware, so I gladly took it off his hands. After returning home, I stocked my freezer with more than 130 pounds of venison — an astounding amount of processed meat from a single deer.
We estimated the live weight of the bruiser to be in the neighborhood of 300 pounds. Farm country bucks in the rolling hills and deep draws of The Hawkeye State grow to mammoth proportions because 90% of its land is devoted to agriculture. Iowa is consistently the largest producer of corn in the United States.
Most of the buck was ground into burger. A small percentage of beef suet was added to the burger because deer meat is very lean. Three or four cuts of roasts, at my wife’s request, accompanied the burger.
I didn’t want any roasts because the buck was old. Convinced not only that the meat would be tougher than an old leather boot, the taste would be rancid, gamey or both.
Cheryl and I bought an electric smoker a couple of years ago as a Christmas gift to each other. My wife has really taken to it, becoming proficient at smoking a vast array of meats. I don’t help her unless she asks for assistance. Unlike some husbands, I’m perfectly content playing the role of second fiddle.
After thawing a round roast — any deer roast will do albeit some may smoke better than others — Cheryl removed the white, slimy, caul fat separating both sides of the meat. Anyone who has done this will tell you that it isn’t easy to remove; it’s a time-consuming chore. Caul fat, also referred to as lace fat, is a delicate, thin membrane of connective tissue with fat deposits embedded in it. It is found in deer, pigs, cows and sheep.
After cutting the roast in half, Cheryl placed it in a clear 8x8 baking dish. She patted the entire roast with Kosher salt and put it in the refrigerator uncovered to chill.
Two hours later, Cheryl patted the roast dry with a paper towel, removing a good portion of the salt. Cheryl covered the roast with olive oil and sprinkled it with Head Country seasoning. Our son-in-law, a master griller, put us on this seasoning a few months ago. With a setting of 225 degrees, a common setting for smoking a variety of meats, Cheryl placed a temperature probe in the thickest part of the roast so it wouldn’t be overcooked.
Mesquite chips were used to give the roast an extra smokey flavor. I’m sure other woods, such as hickory, apple or cherry, would work just fine.
An hour later, Cheryl removed the roast when the meat reached the desired temperature of 140 degrees; the thinner portions of the roast smoked to a slightly higher temperature.
Next on the agenda was wrapping the roast in foil. The recipe called for heavy duty foil; however, we didn’t have any stocked in the pantry. Not to be inconvenienced by going to the grocery store, Cheryl used thin foil that we had on hand. It worked great. Her discovery indicates that any foil — thin or thick — will do the job adequately to trap moisture and juices in the meat.
After allowing the roast to sit for two hours at room temperature, Cheryl sliced it the approximate thickness of a spiral-sliced ham.
The meat was cooked to medium rare, which experts claim to be the best way to prepare a venison roast.
A word of caution here: If a venison roast is overcooked, it will be dry and tough. Deer steaks and roasts should be cooked no more than medium, preferably medium rare for optimal tenderness and taste.
I had no idea a venison roast could taste so scrumptious, especially from an elderly buck. Venison is loaded with health benefits: high in protein, lower in saturated fats than other red meats, low calorie, no carbs and rich in vitamins and minerals.
What’s not to like?
