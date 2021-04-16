Not having to throw the proverbial kitchen sink to entice a mature gobbler to my blind, opening day of the 2020 Missouri spring turkey hunting season was one of simplicity.
I started the set by stroking some tinny whines amid a run of raspy yelps on a custom pot call and matched Dymondwood striker.
A gobble in the timber rattled the ground.
At the beginning of every set, I usually call softly at first, then crank up the volume as needed to get a response. More times than not, light to moderate calling is all that’s necessary to bring in longbeards on a string.
A few seconds later, after a second series, the tom was silent.
One minute passed, then two, three, four and five. I patiently refrained from calling, hoping the longbeard was inching my way.
The king of spring made his grand appearance, walking majestically in full strut into the pasture. He immediately spotted my flock of four decoys — 3/4 strut jake and submissive, feeding and lookout hens — staked in front and to the west side of the blind.
The sharp-spurred strutter played hard to get for the next five minutes, pacing 10 yards to the west, then the same distance to the east. His attempts to get the hen decoys to come to him were futile.
Every so often, the tom stopped to feed and gobble. Within a hundred yards, it sounded like his head was in a coffee can. My lack of hearing could contribute to that assessment.
It made no nevermind to me. With the longbeard casually strolling my way, it was time to sit back, relax and watch the show. There was no need to call unless he hung up out of shooting range. And that’s exactly what the ol’ stubborn cuss did. At 60 yards, still adamant that the hen dekes come to him, he stood in defiance and held his ground.
Anxious to accelerate the harvest so a coyote, bobcat, fox, dog, etc., couldn’t bust the set, I softly purred with the same high-pitched pot call. This is where a caller exerts just enough pressure on the peg so the tip skips lightly across the surface in a short line.
Purring on a friction call, especially a slate pot call, is often effective in pulling in a thunder chicken those last few yards for an ethical shot. On this hunt, a slate call wasn’t necessary.
When the moment of truth arrived, the gobbler — at 18 yards — remained in full strut. He refused to stretch his neck upward like a periscope to provide an ideal target.
It wasn’t a scenario where I needed to keep my head down by digging a cheek into the shotgun’s stock while centering the front-barrel bead on the puffy target.
Nope, quite the contrary.
All that needed to be done was to center the scope’s crosshairs just above the major caruncles: those fleshy, gaudy, beautiful red bubbles at the base of the longbeard’s neck.
After flipping the safety to the fire position, I squeezed the trigger and witnessed a bang-flop.
The set was over in only 15 minutes — a pleasant surprise, indeed.
As hard as it may be to believe, the harvest was bittersweet. COVID-19 forced me to hunt solo. Moreover, chasing gobblers during the pandemic with friends in Missouri, Arkansas and Iowa had to be canceled.
The tom sported a thick 11 1/2-inch beard and impressive 1 1/4-inch spurs. His head and neck were humongous.
Before leaving the field, I called my wife.
“I just killed one of my best gobblers ever.”
“You did?” Cheryl asked. “You’ve already got one?”
“I’m not kidding. He’s at my feet. I’ll be home in a few minutes after showing him to your mom and dad.”
Bill and Virginia lived nearby.
Make no mistake about it, Cheryl was tickled to the point of being giddy.
“You got pretty lucky,” she said, followed by a cute giggle.
I love it when she giggles.
“Luck may have had a little to do with it, but you’ve got to give me some credit. After all, I had to crawl out of bed and go hunting.”
Truth be told, I didn’t have to crawl out of bed none too early.
It was a midmorning hunt.
