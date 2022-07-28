Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Localized flooding is possible.