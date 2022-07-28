It was the bottom of the last inning of a church slow-pitch softball game in Carthage.
With my team trailing by a run, all the marbles were on the line. A walk would tie the game. Better yet, I could’ve been a hero with a single stoke of the bat, preferably a walk-off grand slam.
On the next high-arching pitch, I froze as the ball landed just behind the outer edge of home plate.
“STRIKE THREE!” Leon Smith projected at the top of his lungs.
“You ... are ... so ... right!” I proclaimed with a punching projection of every word.
Taking the pitch cost our team and fanbase dearly. Goat, that’s what I was, in the most negative sense of the word. It’s the opposite of GOAT: “greatest of all time.” Oh well, at least I wasn’t greeted by an angry mob with torches and pitchforks.
Being the goat at times comes with the outdoors life, whether that’s softball, hunting or fishing.
• One sweltering August evening, two of my rod and reels mysteriously disappeared from the deck of my bass boat. After the second mishap — an hour before dusk — my fishing partner graciously offered to lend me one of his rigs.
“Thanks, but no thanks,” was my snappy response. Convinced that I was jinxed, I ran the trolling motor while he fished until dark.
• On a Memorial Day weekend, I was bank fishing for carp. After setting the hook after a strike, the fish made a run, ripping the pole out of my hands and pulling it into deep water before I could grab it.
• During a spring turkey hunt, I called two strutting gobblers to within 15 yards of my blind. I squeezed the 12-gauge’s trigger on what should’ve been a slam-dunk harvest. And missed. More stunned than angry at an opportunity squandered, I eventually realized that I was using a tighter choke that had not been patterned. All I could do was hope the longbeards had a short memory so I could call them in for another shot later in the season.
• For nearly half a century, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve missed deer with my .243 rifle at embarrassingly close ranges. All targets are easy to miss when overconfidence hijacks the brain. I knew it was impossible for this cocky sharpshooter to miss broadside standing shots at such short spitting distances.
• With a crossbow, I was hunting deer in an elevated box blind when something crazy happened to foil my chance of bagging a nice eight-point buck at close range. With my bow steadied on the windowsill, I disengaged the safety so the deer wouldn’t be spooked by a clicking sound. The crosshairs of the scope were positioned behind the animal’s shoulder.
It was a done deal — or so I thought. A second or two before squeezing the trigger, the unspeakable occurred. My cellphone rang and spooked the deer across the pasture into the neighboring woods. The mishap was preventable: I forgot to silence my phone before going afield. Lesson learned. That’s the first thing I do now before every deer and turkey set.
Although I didn’t kill the buck, this story has a happy ending. A few weeks later during the opening weekend of the firearms deer season, a friend harvested that deer at the same location. Sitting by his side, I had the pleasure of witnessing the event. He was as happy as a kid in a candy store.
As strange as it sounds, some of our personal failures can lead to some of our fondest lifetime memories. They aren’t humorous at first; however, as time goes by, many of the mishaps become laughable.
So, within reason, if we don’t see a tinge of humor in any of our failed adventures, it’s going to be a long, bumpy road ahead. We’re going to fail from time to time. That’s a fact. As hard as we strive for perfection, it isn’t always attainable.
We can only hope that our successes will outweigh our failures. And when it comes to hunting and fishing, I’d like to think that mine have. I bet it has for you as well.
