The adage "you get what you pay for" isn't always true. Such is the case of a new firearm that I purchased recently at a Joplin sporting goods store.
On sale was a Stoeger 12-gauge over/under shotgun for only $299.99. For a new double-barreled shotgun, including side-by-side models, that's dirt cheap.
When the salesman handed the gun to me, I discovered that the forearm and buttstock were made of synthetic materials. That's perfectly fine with me. A molded-plastic stock usually reduces the weight of a firearm and reduces physical fatigue on long days afield.
With many new double-barreled shotguns, the break-action mechanism is stiff to operate. Stoeger's line of double-barreled shotguns falls within that norm. Stiffness usually loosens up with use.
For the record, I don't review complimentary products in exchange for positive reviews. I'm not affiliated with any company or manufacturer. With that in mind, there are numerous features on this economy shotgun that I like:
• EASY TO SHOOT: The Condor is well-balanced, sporting a standard grip and 28-inch barrels. Accommodating up to 3-inch shot shells, it's a pleasure to shoulder, aim and shoot.
• SINGLE TRIGGER: The trigger is similar to semi-automatic shotguns in that you can fire as quickly as you can pull the trigger.
I'm not fond of double-trigger shotguns. Sure, a hunter can pick which barrel and choke to shoot first on flushing upland game, but triggers are often so closely grouped that it makes them difficult to negotiate in a small trigger guard. Big hands compound the issue. And if you're wearing a thick pair of gloves on a frigid day, that makes the problem even worse.
A double trigger? Been there, done that. I'll stick with a single trigger for better or worse.
• TANG SAFETY: The Condor comes with a user-friendly ambidextrous top tang safety, a sliding bar that blocks the firing action.
• BONUS SAFETY FEATURE: The safety is automatic. After opening and closing the action for loading and unloading, the safety automatically moves to the safe position.
• SHELL REMOVAL: After rotating the lock rightward to open the action, the extractor lifts live shells and fired hulls enough so they can be removed by hand. I favor this mechanism over the automatic ejector that throws shells and empties to the ground to clear the breech.
• BLACK SYNTHETIC STOCK: To the chagrin of traditionalists, beautiful wood gun stocks are becoming more obsolete by the day. As the saying goes, "Out with the old and in with the new." For many, it's a bittersweet transition.
Although I've always admired beautiful wood stocks, especially those made of walnut with multiple coats of glossy finish, I can clearly see the the pros of synthetic stocks. Granted, many synthetic stocks are anything but fancy. Scratch it? No big deal. Dent it? Who cares? Also, even when properly sealed, wood stocks — laminated included — are vulnerable to warping, swelling and other dimensional changes due to the absorption or release of moisture. The opposite is true of synthetic stocks.
• TWO CHOKES: The Condor comes with two concealed screw-in chokes: improved cylinder and modified for close and mid-to-long-range shots, respectively.
• DEPENDABLE FIREARMS: This over/under shotgun isn't as pretty as a girl you'd take on a high school prom date; however, I believe it will be safe, reliable and durable for bird hunting and busting clay pigeons. Every Stoeger firearm is warranted to the original retail purchaser for five years from the date of purchase.
The Condor is my second Stoeger acquisition. Not long ago, I purchased a 12-gauge P3000 pump-action shotgun with a screw-in modified choke to use primarily for duck hunting. Sporting an effective waterfowl camouflage pattern, the shotgun is light, and the action is smooth.
A turkey and duck hunting buddy of mine introduced me to the Stoeger line of firearms. His shotgun, also a P3000 in the same gauge, has outperformed flawlessly for over a decade. He has shot thousands of rounds through the tube, and although the firearm looks like it's been to hell seven times and back, I've heard nary a complaint. Not a single misfire or a trip to a gunsmith, he says. After mounting a low-power scope and full choke, his shotgun is used exclusively these days for spring turkey hunting. He's bagged several gobblers since.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.