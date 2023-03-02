It was so cold that Jack Frost was nipping at his nose, but that didn’t stop anyone in our party from harvesting a deer at the Squaw Creek National Wildlife Refuge three decades ago on a Missouri Department of Conservation managed muzzleloader hunt.
Renamed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2017 as Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge, the area consists of 7,350 acres in northwest Missouri. It was established in 1935 as a resting, feeding and breeding ground for migratory snow geese, other waterfowl and bald eagles. The refuge also supports an abundant deer population.
At dawn on opening morning, the temperature dipped to the low single digits. A foot of snow covered the landscape.
Loud, crunchy footsteps made stalking to within harvesting range difficult. Even so, many hunters stalked to generate some body warmth.
An hour after dawn, I set up some 10 yards inside a patch of timber overlooking an open field. Hunters moving deer past my stand made perfect sense.
An hour into the set, I heard the faint footsteps of a deer. The animal would trot a few seconds, stop, trot a few more seconds, stop, and so on. With each passing second, the whitetail closed the distance. Some five minutes later, I performed a vocal bleat to stop the animal for a broadside shot.
The deer froze in an effort to determine the bleat’s source. At 30 yards, I had a clean shot at an animal that had no clue of my presence. It couldn’t see or smell me; his senses were completely fooled.
Ol’ Betsy, my beloved .243 Remington Mohawk 600, wasn’t by my side. A reliable companion for over a quarter century, we bonded over uncountable sunrises and sunsets. A muzzleloader that I’d never shot in my life would have to do.
Standing with my back against a large oak tree, I took careful aim at the vitals with open sights and squeezed the trigger. The report echoed for miles.
The .50-caliber smoke pole that I borrowed from Tray Shaddox, another hunter in the party of three, did its job.
The deer expired immediately upon bullet impact. The button buck, pressured that morning more than a spelling bee champion, was in line for a knife.
While the entrails were removed, steam rolled from the deer’s carcass. The gut pile didn’t go to waste; it provided nourishment for coyotes, opossums, raccoons, crows, hawks, owls and other opportunistic wildlife.
Dragging the little buck to the truck was undemanding. Friction between the hide and hardened snow on flat terrain was considerably reduced.
Braving brutally cold temperatures isn’t for the faint of heart. With the front clearing the evening before, the sun peeking over the horizon was a welcome sight.
By noon, the temperature rose to around 10 degrees. Near zero to 10 degrees may not sound significant for providing body warmth, but it is. Radiant sunshine that morning with few clouds and no wind made pursuing whitetails tolerable.
Cleaning Tray’s muzzleloader would’ve been a time-consuming chore. It wasn’t a modern-day, break-action model where the breech plug could’ve been easily unscrewed and cleaned along with the barrel’s bore. Small parts would’ve had to be taken apart for a thorough cleaning.
It’s the only time that I haven’t had to clean a muzzleloader after firing it. For peace of mind, Tray probably wanted to clean the firearm to ensure that it was done to his satisfaction.
It was a productive venison-in-the-freezer day afield. Mark Wardlaw, of Stella, harvested two mature does. Tray, of Pineville, and Mark’s brother-in-law, bagged one. Although it was a scheduled two-day hunt, we spent the night in nearby Mound City and headed for home the following morning.
I can’t overemphasize the benefit of a warming sun and no wind during the bitterly cold hunt. No wind is highly unusual in January in the northwest portion of the Show-Me State.
Mother Nature, cranky in disposition, could’ve dished a dark, overcast day and 30 mph to 40 mph sustained winds from daylight to dark. Teeth-chattering and frozen to the bone, we would’ve been miserable.
I’m so glad she didn’t.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.