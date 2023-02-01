Proficiency is being competent or skilled in doing something or using something.
When hunting upland and small game with a shotgun, it’s hitting the majority of running and flying targets. And when shooters hit their intended targets, they aren’t surprised.
Being proficient with a scattergun isn’t one of my stronger attributes, whether afield or exploding clay pigeons on a course where the shooter is required to aim quickly as targets are dispersed from different angles to simulate the unpredictability of live birds.
One exception is when I’m chasing turkeys. With a low-power variable optic, I consistently harvest spring gobblers up to 40 yards. But without a scope, when quail and pheasants take flight at close range from cover, this sportsman becomes unglued.
My best sporting dog ever all but snarled at me on multiple occasions for missing shots after he worked his tail off to locate and point upland game.
Rowdy, a half German short-haired pointer and half English pointer (also referred to as an American pointer), would often look back at me with a fire in his eyes that said, “I point birds, you shoot ‘em! Got it?”
When I confessed through the years to my hunting partners that I was a fair shot at best, they disagreed to spare my feelings. And when I told them they were being polite, they still dissented.
White lies.
I’m guilty of doing the same thing every now and again.
Granted, I bagged several daily limits of quail and rabbits back in the good old days when they were plentiful in the Show-Me State, but I burned a lot of shells in the process.
Although this sportsman has never been a skilled smoothbore shooter, I hunted with three who were.
• NO. 1: My father and I hunted bobwhites and cottontails on my grandmother Leota’s 80-acre farm north of Carl Junction.
When Dad shouldered his 12-gauge Winchester Model 1897 pump-action shotgun, he rarely missed. Even in his mid-40s, Ralph Costley had eagle eyesight and lightning reflexes.
I recall Dad having only one poor outing when he missed several consecutive shots at quail. Puzzled, we hightailed it to his mother’s dilapidated wood barn where he fired a few shots at the grayed siding.
Each threw erratic patterns in comparison to the shells I was shooting. Dad gets a free pass on this outing.
• NO. 2: My grandmother’s neighbor, Roy Reis, was an excellent shooter. We hooked up occasionally to hunt the adjoining farms.
I never witnessed Roy missing a shot at a quail, although every shooter does. He was as proficient handling and shooting his scattergun as my father. Roy performed extremely well for an elderly man.
Fast forward to my adult years.
• NO. 3: It was a pleasure harvesting quail, pheasants, rabbits and white-tailed deer with Tom Cassady, of Joplin, for over a quarter century. The camaraderie was second to none.
On a frigid December morning, with heavy frost blanketing the ground, Tom nearly bagged his daily limit of quail on one covey rise.
We were only five minutes into the hunt. Tom emptied his 20-gauge Ithaca pump of three shells and dropped five birds.
The bobwhites held tight when Tom’s female English setter assumed a classic point. Kai had a fabulous nose.
The birds flushed at point-blank range. The sun was at our back. No wind. When the shooting ceased, Kai broke point and retrieved all five birds.
Tom had no idea that he bagged that many birds. Neither did I. I was busy emptying my pump-action 12-gauge shotgun with zilch to show for my pathetic efforts.
It was always a pleasure watching Tom drop two or three bobwhites on dozens of covey rises.
Like old Roy and my father, Tom seldom missed.
Now, when it comes to rifle proficiency for yours truly, it’s a different story.
Harvesting more than 100 deer, many of which were taken between 200 and 300 yards and one at 400, I’m a proficient rifle shot. Perfect? No. I’ve missed some close shots that I took for granted.
But still proficient? Yes.
Tom paid me a compliment several years ago that I took to heart. I’ll never forget it.
“A buck had better not be standing at 300 yards,” Tom said.
He continued: “Kentucky Keith will drop him dead in his tracks.”
