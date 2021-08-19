Bass anglers relate lure size to fish size.
Small lures catch small bass, big lures catch big bass.
But those who spend countless hours fishing ponds, rivers and lakes will admit that's not always the case.
Have you fished for crappie with a short, ultralight rod and spinning reel spooled with low-test line and inadvertently landed a trophy largemouth? Well, that's what happened to a friend of mine earlier this year in Southeast Kansas.
Fort Scott Lake, in Bourbon County, is overpopulated with crappie. The daily creel limit is 50 with no minimum length limit. Although stunted in size, we've caught our limits on several outings, producing an abundance of tasty fillets for the dinner table.
With sustained 30-mph winds, Austin had the lake to himself. When he arrived to launch his boat, the parking lot was empty. Whitecaps disrupted the water's surface. Perplexed, to say the least, Austin stood on the dock for several minutes. One minute he decided to launch his Nitro, the next minute not. Finally, after remembering that fishing during inclement weather can occasionally be productive, he gave it a whirl.
"I was at the lake anyway," Austin told me after driving some 50 miles from his home northeast of Carl Junction, "so I decided to go and hope for the best."
His first objective was to find a location where he could fish out of the wind. With breaking waves smacking the side of his boat, that meant cautiously negotiating his way to the far south end of the 360-acre impoundment into the pocket of a shallow creek arm.
Upon arrival, Austin tied on a Blakemore Road Runner, a mini-lure that had been productive for crappie on past outings. The lure is not only deadly on crappie — it's effective for catching northern pike, walleye, white bass, largemouth bass, panfish and other species as well. These lightweight jigs are constructed with a solid-painted head with large eyes, fuzzy marabou or soft bait body, small hook and a spinner blade. Curly-tail grubs are deadly on this popular bait.
After a few casts, Austin's whippy rod doubled, plunging the tip below the boat. The fish pulled hard, indicating that it was in a cantankerous mood. Austin realized that he had a fish considerably bigger than a crappie on the end of his line.
"Could it be another catfish?" Austin thought. The longer he fought the mystery fish, the more he hoped it wouldn't have a slick body and whiskers.
The bittersweet memory of landing an 11-pound channel catfish at Bone Creek, another Southeast Kansas Lake north of Arma, dominated his thoughts.
Austin was fishing for bass with a small blue brushhog when he felt a tap and set the hook. He was hoping to land the biggest largemouth of his life. It wasn't. To his chagrin, he was still delighted with a catch he didn't expect. Sometimes surprises come in large packages.
After a long battle that challenged his light tackle, Austin's prayers were answered with a 22 1/2-inch trophy bass that weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces. He was thankful that the bass didn't execute an Olympic gold medal figure-skating spin 3 feet above the lake's surface in an effort to throw the tiny hook.
Catching big fish on light tackle never disappoints. Granted, it's more difficult. The longer the fish is played, the more opportunities it has to throw the hook, get hung up in brush, etc. With light line, there's always a chance of breakage if the reel's drag isn't set correctly.
It's also extremely difficult to set the hook with a whippy rod. You do it and hope for the best. That's all an angler can do.
Not to upstage Austin's accomplishment, but I can relate to the thrill he experienced that day. A few years back, I landed a 16-pound pike on light tackle using a small bait. Targeting smallmouth bass, I was fishing a small Canadian lake in the province of Ontario.
With all the drawbacks, the next time you're fishing in the Ozarks, try to hook a big bass with a small lure and light tackle.
If you're successful, it'll be an experience you'll never forget.
And if you already have, you know exactly what I'm talking about.
