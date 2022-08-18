Less than two hours before sunset, the temperature was still over 100 degrees. That’s when one of my buddies, Austin Rhodes, sent an impromptu text.
“I know it’s late notice but I’m going to bank fish tonight for catfish at a strip pit. I’d like for you to join me if you can get away.”
“Who texted?” my wife inquired while we were lounging in the living room.
“Austin,” I replied. “He invited me to go fishing with him tonight.”
“Do it if you want,” Cheryl said. “We don’t have anything going on.”
So to the barn I scrambled to retrieve a bare-bones inventory of necessities: rod and reel, sinkers, hooks and a lawn chair. Austin agreed to provide the bait.
We arrived at dusk at one of more than a thousand Mining Land Wildlife Area strip pits near Columbus, Kansas. “Strip pits” or “pits” are what the locals call them. They are posted as “strip-mine lakes” on the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism website.
First on Austin’s agenda was to light his twin-mantle Coleman lantern, one that stoked nostalgic memories of the air-pressured, white-gas fueled Coleman lamp and stove like my father, Ralph Costley, used on our family camping trips in the 1960s. The modern-day version, fueled by a small propane cylinder, still emits the soothing hissing sound of yesteryear models.
A northern breeze was a welcome respite after days on end of scorching temperatures in excess of 100 degrees. Countless stars in the night sky brought comfort and peace. The moon illuminated the pit where silhouetted majestic oak trees could be observed reflecting on the water’s glassy surface. While I was feeling refreshed and exhilarated, catching fish was secondary to the camaraderie of a good friend.
At around 2:15 a.m., a fish slowly stripped line from one of Austin’s spinning reels. The clicking sound of a light drag was a dead giveaway. Several seconds passed before he tightened the drag just enough to get a solid hook set. As expected, the rod doubled and quivered. Minutes passed as the fish repeatedly stole line from the reel. With every run, Austin allowed the fish to wear itself out until he slipped it on a rope stringer.
The channel catfish was impressive, tipping the digital scale at 12.2 pounds, and measuring 31 and 16 inches in length and girth, respectively.
After the weight and measurements were ascertained, Austin dished a rib-tickling comparison.
“This catfish equals the weight of catching 50 crappie at Fort Scott Lake,” he quipped.
“More like 500!” I guffawed in exaggeration. Or, on second thought, was I exaggerating?
Fort Scott Lake, southwest of Fort Scott, Kansas, is overpopulated with stunted crappie. Hence, the daily creel limit is 50 with no length limit.
Fifteen minutes later, Austin hooked another nice channel catfish, one that was nearly as big as the one he’d landed before it flopped one too many times in shallow water and escaped.
“He must’ve been hooked in one of his whiskers,” Austin jested.
At 4 a.m., bolts of lightning flashed at a safe distance from the northeast. By then, the temperature had dropped to 75 degrees, and the wind picked up to 20 mph. We were wearing short-sleeved shirts and shorts, and goosebumps covered our arms and legs.
“Brrr,” I uttered. “I’m chilled!”
“Would you like me to turn the heater on?” Austin half-kiddingly asked after we packed our gear and headed home.
“I may have to take you up on your offer,” I countered with a chuckle. He didn’t, and we warmed quickly out of the wind.
Seriously? Getting chilled in the hot, sultry dog days of summer in the Four-State Area? Insane, that’s what it is.
With less than three hours of sleep, my in-laws stopped by to deliver a blue-ribbon cherry pie that Virginia makes me every year for my birthday. I couldn’t resist telling them about our fishing adventure.
Now, no one enjoys fish stories more than Bill. He likes to tell them too.
Bill said that one of his friends landed a lot of fish during a recent outing.
“He caught a lot of fish in this hot weather?” I asked, looking puzzled.
“Yes, he did,” Bill replied. “He told me the best bait was an ice cube.”
