When I was 10 or thereabouts, my father introduced me to quail and rabbit hunting on my grandmother's farm north of Carl Junction.
On a calm, sunny November morning, we flushed two coveys of quail and multiple singles, doubles and triples at close range. As a young, budding novice, I was fortunate to drop one bird with my H&R single-shot, 16-gauge shotgun. Oddly enough, my dad missed several consecutive shots with his Winchester pump-action, 12-gauge scattergun.
With temperatures in the mid-20s, the bobwhites were holding tight, providing ample opportunities for optimal midrange harvesting shots.
Ralph Costley, a World War II U.S. Army veteran and a proficient wingshooter back in his day, often shouldered his shotgun so quickly on close-flushing quail that he had to wait for the birds to fly several yards to avoid blowing them to smithereens.
Tight pellet patterns tend to destroy upland game at close range.
But on that morning, my father couldn't hit diddly squat. With each failed attempt, he became more and more frustrated.
"I wonder if my shells have any pellets in them," Dad said jokingly, knowing that they did. We high-tailed it to his mother's barn so he could test pellet patterns at different yardages on the grayed, weathered pine siding.
After three or four shots and examining the pattern of each one, my father concluded that his 2 3/4-inch Remington Peters shells in No. 8 lead shot weren't defective. He chalked his long string of misses up to having a bad day. Dad said the shells were throwing good patterns, but not as good as the loads he shot during previous seasons.
All these years later, I've decided that when it comes to pellet patterns, good isn't good enough. Marginally adequate pellet patterns don't make the grade. The choke's constriction, manufacturer, length of shells, pellet size, type of shot and grams of powder all affect patterns. To achieve the best pattern, it's essential to pattern your shotgun at varied ranges with different brands and load configurations.
Most hunters wouldn't consider going big game hunting without zeroing their scope. On the other hand, many don't give the same consideration to patterning a shotgun, especially for upland and small game. For several years, I was counted among the many.
Why didn't I get in the habit of patterning shotgun loads decades ago before hunting rabbits, squirrels, quail and pheasants? No doubt I would've put more meat in the freezer.
I'm embarrassed to admit that the first time I patterned a shotgun load was for spring turkey hunting. I discovered the load that patterns best in my 12-gauge, pump-action Mossberg 835 shotgun. With a .695 constriction HS Strutt Undertaker full choke tube screwed into the muzzle, the best performing load to date is the Winchester Double X (formerly Supreme) shells in a 3 1/2-inch magnum with 2 ounces of No. 6 copper-plated lead shot. Remington Nitro in 3-inch No.5 lead shot is a close second.
Every time that I've squeezed the trigger at juvenile and mature gobblers up to 40 yards has resulted in bang flops with no run-offs.
Are there other brands and load combinations that will perform better in my shotgun? Maybe, but why fix what's not broken?
Granted, there are extended turkey loads on the market that pattern well beyond 40 yards. I'm not interested in shooting a longbeard in the next county. To each his own.
An ideal time to pattern a shotgun is during the off-season when you're not in a rush. If you need to it during the season, that's fine; it's better late than never.
Basic patterning materials are a roll of paper at least 36 inches wide; a half-sheet of plywood; a staple gun; a 15-inch string to draw a 30-inch circle, the recommended diameter for an effective shotgun pattern; and a felt-tip marker. Or to simplify the process: a standard sheet of copy paper marked in the center with a felt-tip or crayon dot an inch or two in diameter.
Because a variety of loads from multiple manufacturers can show marked differences in patterns, it's best to shoot as many brands as possible to achieve desired patterns.
Missouri's dove season began Thursday with a variety of fall and winter upland and small game seasons to follow. It's still not too late to pattern loads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.