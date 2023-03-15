With the Show-Me State’s spring turkey hunting season around the corner, now’s a good time too talk turkey.
PANDEMIC HUNTING
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, my wife and I discussed strategies to stay healthy.
“I guess I won’t be able to go turkey hunting this spring,” I moaned dejectedly.
“Oh, don’t be silly,” Cheryl replied. “ .... You’re not going to get it from the turkeys.”
HOLE IN BLIND
“Oh, my gosh,” I exclaimed to Terry McGinnis one spring after harvesting a mature gobbler. “I can’t believe I shot a hole through your blind.”
I thought the muzzle of my shotgun had been pointed out the window, but it blew a hole through the netting instead.
“I’m sorry about that,” I continued. “I’ll buy you another blind.”
“Nonsense,” Terry replied. “We’ll just have a hole to shoot through.”
TAIL FEATHERS
Terry has an observation about the number of tail feathers on a mature gobbler. A 2-year-old tom has 18 tail feathers; 3- and 4-year-old gobblers have 19 or 20.
The Newton County resident has chased longbeards for decades and called in over 170 so he and other hunters could bag them. Terry dropped a tom a few years ago that he estimated to be 4 to 5 years of age. He said the gobbler sported 22 tail feathers, 1 3/8-inch sharp spurs and a double 10-inch beard.
REDEMPTION SHOT
During the 2019 Missouri spring turkey hunting season, I blew a shot at a tom with an 11-inch beard and 1-inch spurs.
How do I know the length of the beard and spurs of the missed gobbler? I’ll explain.
I was stunned. How could’ve I missed such an easy shot?
I ejected the spent plastic and brass casing and racked another live shell into the chamber. The forward-and-backward racket of my 12-gauge pump-action shotgun caused the longbeard to stretch his neck toward the clouds.
The second shot resulted in a bang-flop.
Many hunters don’t get a stationary shot at a wary longbeard after missing the first.
“I can’t believe I missed that bird,” I told my friend after we erupted into hysterical laughter.
“You’re human, ain’t ya?” Terry replied.
“I don’t know who’s dumber — me or the turkey,” I said.
“I think you got a little buck fever,” Terry said with a chuckle. “Two-legged buck fever.”
I rushed the first shot to avoid blowing Terry’s strutter decoy to smithereens. The tom was on the brink of flogging it. Exercising some patience probably would’ve presented this scribe a better shooting opportunity.
My biggest mistake, though, was not patterning a new load before the season started. I didn’t do my homework. That’s one of the biggest no-nos in turkey hunting. I know better.
SECURING BLIND
A couple of years ago during the Missouri spring turkey season, I walked through the timber to my blind overlooking an open field only to discover that it had disappeared.
After a 15-minute search, I found it. Uprooted by high winds, the portable fabric structure had blown end over end like a tumbleweed for some 200 yards before coming to rest. At least my biggest fears were alleviated — it wasn’t damaged or stolen.
Hunters in the Midwest often have to tolerate windy days, especially during the spring. The skinny, flimsy metal stakes that come with blinds at the time of purchase are next to worthless in high sustained winds.
Terry has a solution to that problem. If you hunt from a portable blind for any wild game — turkeys, deer, etc. — pay close attention.
He secures the corner loops — four in all — with deeply driven concrete stakes and heavy-duty zip ties.
Short of a twister, the blind isn’t going anywhere.
TURKEY BEARD
A few years back, I showed my father-in-law a gobbler that I had harvested.
“Have you measured the beard?” Bill asked.
“It’s 9 3/4 inches long,” I replied. “The beard has one strand (bristle) over 11 1/2 inches long, but I’m not counting it.”
My attempt at corny humor was blatantly lame, but Bill chuckled anyway.
