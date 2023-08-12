It’s time to welcome back our students to Joplin Schools for the 2023-2024 school year.
As with every school year, I know I’m not alone in feeling the excitement for our students and staff. I want to begin by commending our Eagles’ work and accomplishments last school year.
We challenged our district with a new strategic plan full of action steps to help improve academic achievement, and the response was tremendous. New strategies were employed throughout the district at every grade level, and our preliminary results are very encouraging. From assessments to attendance and graduation rates, our students made strong progress with the help of our dedicated and caring staff.
We also celebrated the opening of the new Dover Hill Elementary School. The new school replaced two buildings that served our community well for almost 100 years. This milestone was not only a celebration for our district but also for our community as a whole. And we expect many more celebrations to come as our teams continue to partner with the community in the business of education.
This year at Joplin Schools, we will focus on the power of teamwork, guided by the principle that Today’s Challenges Create Tomorrow’s Successes. Together, we will dig in and Choose Challenge to build a strong foundation for our students. We invite parents and community members to be a part of this effort. Our teachers and staff are committed to providing exceptional education, and active parent and community partnerships will help create the best possible educational experience for our students.
One area in which we especially need the partnership of our students, parents and community is in regard to regular student attendance. As we all know, regular attendance is crucial for academic success and personal growth. By attending school consistently, students develop fundamental skills, build responsible habits, and maximize their potential. But school districts locally and across the country are facing attendance rates that have fallen as much as 4 to 5 percentage points from pre-pandemic levels. Consider the following research-based facts about attendance:
• Chronic absenteeism doesn’t take much and is defined as a student missing 18 or more days per school year — that’s just two days per month.
• Kindergarten and first-grade students who are chronically absent are less likely to read at grade level in later years.
• By sixth grade, chronic absenteeism is a proven risk factor for students dropping out of school.
• By ninth grade, attendance is more accurate than test scores in predicting graduation rates.
Currently, we have assembled an Attendance Committee of educators, parents and community leaders to help us improve regular student attendance. They’re working to Choose Challenge in reversing the attendance trend.
And they’re not alone: Teams of educators and support staff in Joplin Schools will Choose Challenge to ensure continuous improvement districtwide, from academic excellence to teacher support, to mental health resources.
We’re ready to welcome our students back into the classroom with open arms, believing each of them uniquely capable of great things and encouraging them to Choose Challenge as they grow into those capabilities.
Let us Choose Challenge together, and make this a remarkable year of growth, discovery, and achievement in Joplin Schools.
Wishing all the best for our students, parents, staff and the Joplin community,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.