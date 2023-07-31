MIAMI, Okla. — Kiah Payton is living the dream of many dancers — finding a way to dance professionally.
The 19-year-old college student from Miami is one of six rookies to join the pool of 15 young women who comprise the Thunder Girls, the professional dance team for the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team.
Thunder Girls serve as the cheerleaders and ambassadors for the team during home games and public appearances.
“I’m so excited to be an ambassador for the Thunder during all of the community service projects, the meet-and-greets with fans,” Payton said. “I get to live out my passion of still being able to dance. I’m grateful for this opportunity to dance.”
Payton said she learned about the audition via an internet announcement.
“I took the prep class and fell in love with it,” Payton said. “I met a lot of the veterans, along with the coaches. One of the coaches taught a dance we all performed. So you got the feel, the vibe ... I loved it so much, I knew I wanted to audition.”
With that experience, Payton decided to try out for the team, navigating the three-step process.
“I knew I wanted to still be dancing, I wasn’t ready to give it up,” Payton said. To have a chance to audition for an NBA Team, I wanted to give myself a shot for it.”
The process included in-person auditions in Oklahoma City. Those chosen as finalists then went through an interview. On the third day, those chosen as finalists went through one last dance audition.
“I was definitely nervous,” Payton admits, “I tried to take deep breaths and remain calm while giving my (interview) answers.”
Two days later, at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 21, those selected were announced via a video posted on the team’s website.
Payton said she learned she earned a spot during a watch party surrounded by her family — parents Scott and Julie Payton, and siblings Gavin and Axton — as well as a group of friends.
“I was so ecstatic,” Payton said. “I couldn’t comprehend that it was real. Having my family there, around me was amazing. They showered me with hugs.”
Christi Leonard, her long-time dance instructor — and biggest supporter — was also present. Payton said as soon as she finished hugging her parents, Leonard was the next person to offer congratulations.
“I went to hug her and didn’t want to let go. It was a very sentimental moment. No words. We just hugged, which was all the moment needed,” Payton said. “I was nervous and unsure about trying out, but she encouraged me to do it.
“She’s helped me in many ways all through my life — even if it wasn’t dance related. She really is like my family.”
A lifetime of dance
Payton took lessons with Leonard starting at the age of 3 until she turned 18. She was a member of a competitive team from the age of 9 until 18.
Payton said she loves how dancing serves as her voice at times, giving her a way to express herself beyond words.
“I love that you don’t have to speak when you dance, you let your body do it,” Payton said. “It’s just a way for me to express my emotions — more than with words. Dancing just makes me happy, and it’s a good stress release.”
As a student at Miami High School, Payton was a multisport athlete, taking part in basketball, track, softball and powerlifting. She was also part of Leonard’s competitive dance team.
She said all of those experiences gave her a taste for life both on and off the court.
“I love the energy of being in the arena,” Payton said. “Now as part of the Thunder Girls, I’ll get to interact with the fans, which is really special.”
Looking ahead
This fall, Payton plans to move to Oklahoma City. She’s completed one year toward a degree in biology at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, Arkansas.
This fall, she plans to continue taking online classes through Northeast Oklahoma A&M. Ultimately, she said she hopes to find a way to combine dance with a career in the medical field.
While at the University of Arkansas, Payton was a founding member of the Movement Company, a student-led dance company. While on breaks, she taught the competition team at Leonard’s Dance Academy in Miami. She hopes her schedule with the Thunder Girls allows her to continue to work with the competition team.
