First Day Hikes kick off around the region Jan. 1.
Sign up, and see one of the oldest homesteads in Southwest Missouri, with ties to Joplin. Or get a glimpse of one of the Ozarks’ newest state parks. Some of the hikes are in Southwest Missouri; others are for those who might find themselves at Lake of the Ozarks or in Branson for the holiday.
Bring water and snacks for your hike, wear shoes or boots for hiking, and dress for the weather.
This week, we have our first roundup of those Jan. 1 hikes, with more to follow next week.
Join one of these:
Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site
When: 10 a.m. to noon.
Where: National and Olive Homestead State Historic Site at 7850 N. Route V near Ash Grove. Meet at the picnic shelter near the site office.
Details: This hike will cover portions of three of the historic site’s hiking trails — Spring Box, Interpretive and Prairie View — for a total of 2 miles. Along the way, the historic site superintendent will share the history of the Boone Homestead and stories from Ash Grove’s past. Open to all ages. For more information or to check the status of the hike, call 417-751-3266.
(One of the early visitors to the Boone homestead was John C. Cox, in 1838, one year after Boone had built his cabin. Cox wrote in his diary that it was Boone who gave him advice on where he might settle. After leaving Boone’s cabin, Cox traveled farther west and settled on land beside what is now Turkey Creek, in Joplin. Registration for this event is required, and a signup link will be available at https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
Bryant Creek State Park
When: 10 a.m. to noon.
Where: The park is at 1228 County Road 337 D, southeast of Ava.
Details: This 2-mile hike is chance to see one of Missouri’s newest state parks. This out-and-back hike will take place on a section of the park’s Pike Hollow Trail. At the halfway point of the hike, participants will have an opportunity to see spectacular views of Bryant Creek and the surrounding bluffs from the a newly constructed scenic overlook. Pike Hollow Trail is a rugged, natural surface trail of easy to moderate difficulty. For information, call 417-334-4704. Registration for this event is required, and a signup link will be available at https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
Lake of the Ozarks State Park
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Lake of the Ozarks State Park. It will begin at the trailhead parking lot across from the stables on Missouri Highway 134. The trailhead is 3.6 miles from the park office.
Details: This will be 2.5 miles long and be moderately difficult, with grades over 10%. For more information or to check the status of the hike, call Brian Fredrick at 573-690-0450. Registration for this event is required, and a signup link will be available at https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
Prairie State Park
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Prairie State Park north of Mindenmines.
Details: Visitors should be prepared for at least a 2-mile hike over uneven terrain in winter conditions. Because park staff won’t know the location of the bison herd until the morning of the event, the length can vary. Refreshments will be provided afterward. For more information to check the status of the event, call 417-843-6711.
This event is free and open to all ages, but registration is required and is limited to 25 people. A registration link is available at https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
Table Rock State Park 1
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Table Rock State Park, 5272 Missouri Highway 165, near Branson. The hike will begin at the Lakeshore Trailhead at State Park Marina, at 380 State Park Marina Road.
Details: This is a guided hike on Lakeshore Trail along the shore of Table Rock Lake from State Park Marina to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Dewey Short Visitor Center adjacent to the dam. This is a 4.5-mile paved trail with minimal elevation change. As it runs along the shoreline, it provides good views of the lake on the lower side and of oaks on the upper side that are two centuries old. If you have questions about this event, call the park office at 417-334-4704. If the hike is canceled, a notice will be posted on the Park and Site Status Map. Registration is required. A signup link will be available at https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
Table Rock State Park 2
When: 10 a.m. to noon.
Where: Table Rock State Park, 5272 Missouri Highway 165, near Branson. The hike will start at Trailhead 1, which is 1 mile south of Table Rock Dam on Missouri Highway 165.
Details: This is a guided hike on the Red Loop of the White River Valley Trail system to kick off the new year. The Red Loop is 2.9 miles long and is one of four loops on the 11.75-mile White River Valley Trail System.
The Red Loop is considered moderately difficult and runs through upland forest, areas of exposed dolomite rock, and creek bottomlands. Refreshments will be offered at the conclusion of the hike. If you have questions about this event, call the park office at 417-334-4704. If the hike is canceled, a notice will be posted on the Park and Site Status Map. Registration is required. A signup link will be available at https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
