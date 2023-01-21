PITTSBURG, Kan. — Nerves? What nerves?
When Carl Junction's Klohe Burk stepped to the charity stripe with one tick of the clock left in a 39-39 game, she wasn't thinking about nerves.
She wasn't thinking that her free throws would decide the championship of the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament, or about her offensive struggles earlier in the game.
She wasn't even thinking about the Bulldogs' chance of a 21-point comeback win.
She was thinking about practice.
"We've been working on free throws in practice lately, so it was really cool to go through that experience knowing that I've practiced and worked on that." Burk said. "I just took a deep breath and did what I've always done in practice. That was our focus last week and it turned out perfect."
Burk sank both free throws to give the Lady Bulldogs a 41-39 win over Kickapoo and first place on Saturday in the tournament at Pittsburg High School. The win marked the largest comeback victory of the senior's career. Carl Junction finished with a 12 for 14 performance from the line.
The Bulldogs struggled from the field early, managing just four points in the first quarter as they fell to a 16-4 deficit after one the first frame.
Plagued by that slow start, Carl Junction fell behind by as many as 21-points in the second quarter before a mini rally to close the first half trailing 31-13. Kickapoo added 15 more points in the second quarter while giving up nine to the Lady Bulldogs.
"Obviously, it wasn't a fun halftime for us," Carl Junction Head Coach Brad Shorter said. "But I highlighted Klohe's energy on defense to the rest of our kids. At the end of the day, she probably wasn't happy with her shooting percentage, but she took quality shots and she did a lot with her defense. We as a team have to have that same energy that she had moving forward."
Shorter continued praising Burk.
"She's a headsy player, a great player defensively and offensively she's able to create some matchups on the floor that really favor us. As a coach you really love that," Shorter said. "There's not a lot of kids that can hit two free throws late like that. It's got to be nerve-racking, but she just walked right up there and knocked them both down."
A determined defense emerged from the Lady Bulldogs locker room for the second half, giving up zero points to the Chiefs in the third quarter while the offense began to produce, trimming the Kickapoo lead to single digits at 31-23 after three quarters.
Carl Junction continued its defensive dominance in the final quarter, courtesy of several of Destiny Buerge's game-high eight steals.
"A lot of the time our defense makes our offense go and it has been that way with this group for a number of years," Shorter said.
A key three-pointer by CJ sophomore Dezi Williams knotted the game with less than a minute left to play.
Kickapoo failed to produce a bucket on their next possession and Burk was fouled driving to the basket with one second remaining. Her ensuing free throws lifted to Lady Bulldogs to 15-1 on the season.
"I'm just super proud of them," Shorter said "That was probably one of the best comebacks of any of my teams during my entire career," Shorter said." I'm proud of my kids. They played hard."
Scott led all scorers with 18 points. Williams had nine and Burk chipped in seven.
Kickapoo's Mikayla Pilley led the Chiefs with 10 points.
