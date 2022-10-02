CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Missouri Southern soccer program came away with a late goal from Ashley Koepp to force a 1-1 tie with Rogers State on Sunday at Soldier Field.
Southern (1-9-1, 1-3-1 MIAA) was led by Koepp with her second goal of the season and had a team-high two shots, and Jori Hays collected her second assist of the season. Lilly Doneghue put in another shift in goal, finishing with nine saves in 90 minutes.
Rogers State (4-4-4, 1-2-2 MIAA) was led by Andrea Egerer with a penalty kick goal along with four shots.
The first half saw the Hillcats go ahead 1-0 in the 30th minute on a penalty kick from Egerer. Mackenzie Scholtz was able to get off one shot for the team and Lilly Doneghue saved six shots in the half. Rogers State would pick up two cards in the first half and held the advantage in shots and corners.
In the second half, the tide started to turn in favor of the Lions along with a red card being shown to a Hillcats player, reducing them to 10 with 24 minutes left.
The breakthrough would come in the 87th minute as a Hays corner found Koepp, who headed the ball near side and into the roof of the net. Southern would have one last chance with an attack happening with under 15 seconds left in the game, but the opportunity resulted in a cross inside the box that was claimed by Egerer with an unmarked Lion alone in the box unable to reach it.
MSSU will play host to Washburn for Senior Day on Friday at 6 p.m. at Hal Bodon Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.