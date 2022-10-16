KEARNEY, Neb. — The Missouri Southern soccer program picked up a 1-0 road win over Nebraska-Kearney on Sunday at Foster Field as Ashley Koepp scored the game-deciding goal off another corner.
The Lions (2-12-1, 2-6-1 MIAA) were led by Koepp, who recorded her third goal of the season and second header off a corner this season while leading the game with four shots and two shots on goal.
Maya Greenquist delivered the corner kick to pick up her second assist of the season. Ella Durocher and Jori Hays each had three shots in the game, with Hays having two shots on goal as well. Riley Laver finished with four saves in the shutout win, playing the full 90 minutes in goal.
Nebraska-Kearney (0-13-3, 0-7-2 MIAA) was led by Isabella Whiston and Dolcie Hanlon with two shots apiece as four other Lopers had one shot on goal. Mackenzie Smith played nearly 90 minutes in goal and collected seven saves in the loss as Eden Muira started in goal for senior day.
In the first half, the Lions got off eight shots with five shots on goal while the Lopers had six shots with three shots on goal. But neither team could break through on the score line.
The second half would see the Lions get a score and hold on the rest of the way. Koepp skied above her defender and headed home the Greenquist corner into the roof of the net in the 57th minute.
Much like the first half, the Lions outshot the Lopers in the second, holding a 9-4 advantage. Overall, the Lions held the advantage in shots 17-10, shots on goal 8-4 and corner kicks 3-2.
Southern will travel to Maryville, Mo., on Friday to take on Northwest Missouri at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.