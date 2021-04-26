SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Joplin’s Kohl Cooper homered twice to highlight a stellar outing at the plate, but Kickapoo ended up handing the Eagles a 6-5 setback in a nonconference game on Monday at the Kickapoo baseball field.
The Chiefs (17-7) trailed 5-3 before plating three runs one two hits and two free passes in the bottom of the fifth. The frame was highlighted by a three-run home run by Cole Murrell.
The Eagles drew first blood in the game on a two-run homer by Cooper in the top of the first. Kickapoo responded with a run in the bottom half before Joplin hung three more in the third — an inning that saw Fielding Campbell plate Bodee Carlson on a sacrifice bunt and Cooper plate Carlson on a single to right field.
The Chiefs pushed across two runs in the fourth to briefly trim the Joplin lead to 4-3 before the Cooper logged his second home run of the day to give the Eagles a 5-3 advantage.
Zach McKinnis went the distance for Kickapoo to pick up the win, surrendering five earned runs and seven hits while striking out six in seven innings.
Ethan Guilford suffered the loss after allowing six earned runs and nine hits while striking out four in five innings of work. Josh Harryman tossed the sixth inning for Joplin and retired the first three batters he faced, striking out one.
Joplin plays at Ozark at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.