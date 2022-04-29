It hasn’t been the most fortunate of seasons for the Missouri Southern baseball team as it’s dealt with a plethora of injuries and other circumstances that have kept several starters periodically sidelined over the course of the spring.
But meanwhile, sophomore third baseman Henry Kusiak has been the epitome of consistent.
That consistency continued on Thursday night as he made his 46th start of the season for the Lions. The Fox Lake, Illinois, native went a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored as MSSU rolled to a 10-3 win over MIAA foe Missouri Western State in a windy series opener at Warren Turner Field.
Kusiak has made the second most starts this season for Southern (27-20, 16-15 MIAA) — trailing only senior outfielder Jordan Fitzpatrick, who has started in all 47 of the team’s games — and leads the Lions in total hits (62), runs scored (46) and triples (five) while ranking second in batting average (.354) and on-base percentage (.455).
“Henry is a really good competitor and a leader on our team,” MSSU coach Bryce Darnell said. “He just brings it every day. He’s played hurt pretty much since early in the season, but he’s a guy we have a lot of confidence in and really like.”
Kusiak was one of several MSSU players who were locked in at the plate early as the Lions plated eight runs through the first two innings.
The Griffons (12-31, 8-23) plated two runs in the top of the first before Southern responded with a six-run showing on four hits in the bottom half.
Nate Mieszkowski led off the frame with a single to right field before Matt Miller and Kusiak drew back-to-back walks to lead the bases with no outs. Ryan Doran then hit a three-run double to right-center field to open up the Lions’ first lead, 3-2.
“It was important for us to answer back in the bottom half after they got two,” Darnell said. “The big thing about it was it kind of took the pressure off of our pitching.”
The big inning continued three at-bats later when Fitzpatrick singled to center field to plate Doran. Treghan Parker then capped the scoring in the frame with a two-run homer to right field that pushed the lead to 6-2.
The Lions kept the offensive momentum going in the second when Kusiak blasted a two-run homer — his eighth of the season — out to right-center field. The long ball plated Miller, who opened the frame with an infield single.
“I think we kind of understand how important big innings like these are for us,” Kusiak said. “They scored two runs and we answered right back with eight runs just like that. It’s like an early boost of confidence that allows us to settle in and just play the way we know we can.”
The early lead was more than enough for Southern’s pitching staff and defense to protect from there.
Starter Logan VanWey moved to 6-3 on the season after limiting Western to three earned runs and four hits while striking out 10 in six innings of work.
Jacob Davis — a usual starter for the Lions — made a relief appearance and allowed just three hits in 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Alex Baker retired the only batter he faced in the bottom of the ninth.
“Logan allowed those two runs in the first and then really settled in after that,” Darnell said. “Then Davis was good in relief. … We just wanted to win Game 1 for sure. Jacob struggled a little bit in the last few starts, and so we wanted to get him out there and get his confidence going again. I thought he did that. He pitched well.”
Southern outhit Western 12-7 in the game and got multiple-hit showings from Mieszkowski (2 for 5), Miller (2 for 3), Kusiak, Doran (2 for 4) and Parker (2 for 5). Doran logged a team-high three RBI. Miller had a two-run double in the seventh to cap the scoring in the game.
At the conclusion of Friday’s MIAA action, Southern was positioned in a tie for sixth place in the conference standings with Rogers State, which picked up a 7-1 win over Northwest Missouri.
The Lions have already clinched a berth for the MIAA postseason tournament and can be seeded no worse than seventh.
MSSU and MWSU will play the second game of their weekend series on Saturday at 1 p.m. before wrapping up the regular season with a game on Sunday at 1 p.m.
