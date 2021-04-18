The No. 9 Missouri Southern baseball team didn’t lack timely hits on Sunday in its key series finale against Northeastern State.
And none were more timely than Henry Kusiak’s.
With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the score tied at 9, Kusiak received a 1-2 pitch and sailed a high-arcing hit down the line in right field.
Whether it would be a home run, a fly out or a foul ball was anybody’s guess as the ball took flight for what seemed like an eternity.
“If it stayed fair, I thought it had a chance to get out,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. “Honestly, you kind of think that that’s the way the game would end. It would probably take a home run.”
That intuition wound up proving true.
The deep fly ball struck by Kusiak snuck just inside the foul pole and landed outside the right-field wall for a walk-off home run that lifted the Lions to a thrilling 10-9 win over the RiverHawks at Warren Turner Field.
The homer was Kusiak’s eighth of the season. It was also the Fox Lake, Illinois., native’s first walk-off home run of his career at any level.
“Man, it feels great like you’d expect,” Kusiak said shortly after being swarmed by his entire MSSU team in a celebration at home plate. “He threw two good breaking balls early and I found myself behind. So I was just trying to get on base. It just caught the barrel enough to get out.”
With the triumph, the Lions (24-7, 17-7) took the series 2-1 and positioned itself in a tie for second place with NSU (20-10, 17-7) in the MIAA standings. Southern, however, owns the tiebreaker with a head-to-head advantage over the RiverHawks.
“It was a great series, and we knew it would be,” Darnell said. “Obviously NSU is an outstanding team. We had several big hits after a shaky start. That was the difference today.”
The back-and-forth affair saw MSSU fall in a 3-0 hole before plating three runs on four hits in the bottom of the second inning. Joe Kinder belted a solo shot out to left center to get the Lions not he scoreboard, and then Matt Miller delivered a two-run single to right field to tie the game.
The RiverHawks, totaling 12 hits on the day, pushed across two more runs in the top of the third to reclaim the lead at 5-3. But MSSU responded again with three runs on five hits in the bottom half — two runs being scored by Ryan Hunter on a triple to right center and one run scored on a single by Kinder to left field — to go up 6-5.
“Those were the hits we were missing in the second game on Saturday (a 3-2 NSU win),” Darnell said. “So yea, that was huge. Hitting with runners on is the name of the game.”
The RiverHawks took their last lead of the afternoon with a three-run sixth that was aided by two hits and one MSSU fielding error. But again, the Lions wasted no time answering and reclaimed the lead in the bottom half thanks to a three-run home run by Tommy Stevenson to right center.
Stevenson, Kusiak and Kinder each finished with two hits and one home run as MSSU tallied 13 hits as a team. Stevenson led the Lions with three RBI.
A solo homer by NSU’s Blake Freeman tied the game up in the top of the ninth before Kusiak pulled through with his heroics in the bottom frame.
Logan VanWey (1-0) picked up his first win of the season after tossing the final two innings, limiting NSU to one earned run and four hits while striking out three batters.
Corey Cowan made his second start of the season for MSSU and surrendered four earned runs and four hits in two innings. Scott Duensing and Cole Woods both pitched in relief and allowed one earned run apiece.
C.D. White paced NSU offensively, finishing 4-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored.
The Lions return to MIAA play on Friday at 6 p.m. when they open a three-game series in Pittsburg, Kansas, against a Pittsburg State team that's fourth in the conference standings. The series will wrap up with a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.