Fittingly, Bailey Lacy left quite the first impression on Missouri Southern assistant softball coach Cody Barham nearly two years ago. The first time he saw her, she was getting in some offseason cardio work on a treadmill inside MSSU’s Beimdiek Recreation Center.
With time, that type of work ethic has transformed Lacy into quite the weapon for the Lions in the pitcher’s circle.
“She just gets better and better,” MSSU head coach Hallie Blackney said of Lacy. “She works her tail off. … I mean, the first time our pitching coach ever saw her, she was running on her own. So that tells you a lot about her and it just speaks to her work ethic. She’s always going to give it her all out there.”
Take Monday afternoon for example.
Lacy, a 6-foot junior from Hays, Kansas, tossed 11 innings in two games and surrendered just a pair of runs to help lift MSSU to wins of 11-3 (six innings) and 4-0 over Lincoln in an MIAA doubleheader at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
The righty was credited with both wins to move to 6-3 on the season. In the twinbill, she totaled 12 strikeouts and just two walks while limiting the Blue Tigers to seven hits.
Southern, which split a doubleheader with Central Missouri on Sunday, now sports a season record of 14-8 overall and 3-1 in the MIAA through its first weekend of conference play.
“You obviously want the weekend sweep, but to go 3-1 against two good programs like UCM and Lincoln, I’m very pleased with it,” Blackney said. “Even today, I thought we were up against a gritty Lincoln team. They’re a different team than we’ve faced in years past. Christine (Core) is doing a really good job with them. So to get two wins today, it’s big.
“Holding any teams in this league to three runs in two games is awesome. Bailey and Kara did their thing, and we had a lot of different people stepping up at the plate again as well. It doesn’t really matter if you win 20-0 or 1-0 — a win is a win, and we’ll take it however it comes.”
MSSU 11, LINCOLN 3
Kara Amos and Lacy kept Lincoln at bay in the circle, and they also got plenty of backup from the MSSU offense as the Lions amassed 15 hits and and scored runs in five of the six innings played.
Amos got the start and limited the Blue Tigers to one earned run and two hits in two innings. Lacy came on in relief in the third and surrendered a pair of earned runs and three hits while striking out five batters in four innings of work.
MSSU scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and held a 6-0 advantage by the start of the third.
“I like to challenge our team to score in four or more innings, and it was awesome that we scored in five of the six,” Blackney said. “It wasn’t just one huge inning and then zeroes. It was consistent scoring throughout, which I felt really proud of.
Among the offensive highlights for the Lions was a solo home run by Josie Tofpi, an RBI triple by Yazmin Vargas and RBI doubles by Kristen Wade and Ashlynn Williams.
Kara Amos went a perfect 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles and drove in three runs in the game, and Adrianna Young went 2 for 3 with a pair of runs driven in for the Lions.
MSSU 4, LINCOLN 0
Southern scored four runs through the first four innings, and that was more than Lacy needed to pick up her second win of the day with a complete-game effort in the circle.
Lacy tossed seven scoreless innings and allowed just four hits while fanning seven batters.
MSSU drew first blood in the bottom of the first when Williams singled to center field to plate Vargas, who reached on a bunt single earlier in the frame.
The Lions added three insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth, which saw an RBI triple by Williams as well as RBI singles by Amos and Wade.
Williams went 3 for 3 in the game and drove in two runs, while Vargas went 2 for 3 and crossed home plate once. Tofpi logged a triple and drew a walk in three plate appearances.
Southern opens play in the Fairland Classic on Friday in St. Joseph, Mo., taking on Minnesota State-Mankato at noon and then playing Bemidji State at 4 p.m.
