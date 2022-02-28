Add another MIAA weekly honor to Lacy Stokes’ season resume.
For the fifth time this year, the standout freshman guard for Missouri Southern has been named the MIAA Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week after the league announced its weekly honorees on Monday.
Stokes led the Lions to road wins of 55-50 over Washburn and 71-68 over Central Oklahoma to close out the regular season and clinch the program’s first-ever MIAA regular-season title.
On the week, Stokes averaged 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 85.7% from the foul line. She currently ranks 10th in MSSU women’s history in single-season scoring with 525 points, and she’s also the first freshman in program history to score 500 points in a campaign.
Stokes opened the week with 25 points and six rebounds against the Ichabods. She closed the road trip with 28 points, seven assists and four rebounds against the Bronchos.
The biggest moment for Stokes and the Lions came in the final seconds of the UCO game when Stokes drained a go-head 3-pointer that lifted MSSU to the history-clinching win.
MSSU will be the top seed in the MIAA Postseason Tournament and will play the winner between Pittsburg State and Washburn on Thursday at noon inside the Historic Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
