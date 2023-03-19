Missouri Southern's Lacy Stokes was named an All-American for the second year in a row by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
She is only the fourth player in Lions history to earn All-American honors in back-to-back seasons, according to Missouri Southern State University.
This season Stokes, a sophomore guard, averaged 17.3 points, 5.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals a game as the Lions won 29 games, including their first MIAA Tournament championship since 1996. The Lions also advanced to the Central Region Tournament championship for the first time since 1994.
Stokes was named a first-team All-MIAA guard and All-Defensive team selection for the second year in a row as well as being named D2CCA All-Region, MIAA Tournament MVP and onto the Central Region All-Tournament team this season.
Her freshman year, Stokes was a D2CCA All-American selection after averaging 19.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.3 steals a game with a 2.94 assist-turnover ratio as a freshman.
According to an announcement by Southern: "Stokes in career ranks at Missouri Southern is third for steals with 189, fourth for assists with 360, fifth for free throws made and attempted going 303-for-413, seventh for field goals attempted with 1,064 and 10th for scoring with 1,235.
"She is fourth among active players in Division II for career scoring average with 18.4, 11th for assist average with 4.85, 35th for free throws attempted with 413, 37th for free throws made with 303, 39th for assists with 360 and 83rd for points scored with 1,235. Among active players listed as sophomores in Division II Stokes leads everyone in career scoring average, assists and assist average and is second for scoring, free throws made and attempted. Overall across all NCAA Divisions for active players Stokes is 23rd for scoring average and 406th for scoring."
Other Lions to earn All-American honors back to back are Margaret Womack (1984-86), Anita Rank (1986-88) and Sonya Harlin (1993-95).
