Missouri Southern guard Lacy Stokes has been named the MIAA Women's Basketball Athlete of the Week, the league announced on Monday.
This is the first time Stokes has been distinguished with the honor this season and sixth time in her career.
Stokes helped the Lions to a 2-0 weekend at the MIAA/GAC Challenge while averaging 22 points, seven assists, five rebounds, 1.5 steals and a 3.5 assist-turnover ratio.
Against Henderson State, she had 18 points, six assists and five rebounds to go with two steals in the 74-59 win to begin the week. For the third time this season, the Lions played a team receiving votes in the WBCA poll and Stokes came away with a dominant 26-point, eight-assist, five-rebound performance while shooting 10 of 18 from the field and 2 of 4 from 3-point range in the 68-66 win over Harding.
This season, Lacy is averaging 19 points, 6.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and a 3.13 assist-turnover ratio while shooting 78.6% from the free-throw line, going 22-of-28. For career ranks, she is 18th in assists and steals, 21st in free throws made, 40th in field goals made and tied for 42nd in points.
The No. 19 Lions will be back in action this week against Angelo State for the home opener on Nov. 17 with tip-off from the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center set for noon.
