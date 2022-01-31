KANSAS CITY, Mo. — So nice she did it twice.
For the second time this season, Missouri Southern freshman guard Lacy Stokes has been named the MIAA Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Stokes aided Southern in wins of 73-56 over Rogers State and 55-47 over Northeastern State last week, pushing the Lions’ win streak to seven games, which is the longest under head coach Ronnie Ressel.
For the week, Stokes posted per-game averages of 16.5 points, 8.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals.
Against the Hillcats, Stokes recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists while grabbing six rebounds. It was the first time since the 2014-15 season for a Lion to log a 10-assist game, and it was the first points-assists double-double by a freshman since Diane Hoch accomplished the feat in the 1988-89 campaign.
In a win over the RiverHawks, Stokes tallied 20 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals.
During the week, she became the third freshman in program history to record 100 assists and 50 steals in a single season.
On the year, Stokes is leading the MIAA in assists (112), assists per game (5.9), free throws attempted (136), steals (63) and steals per game (3.32). She is the only player in NCAA Division II to tank top-10 in each of those categories.
Stokes is also second in the MIAA and D2 in assist-turnover ratio (3.61) and ranks in the top 10 in the conference in field goals made (105), field goal percentage among qualified players (37.6%), free throws made (94), minutes per game (32.62) and points per game (16.9).
The Lions travel to Jefferson City, Mo., on Thursday to take on Lincoln at 5:30 p.m. inside Jason Gym.
