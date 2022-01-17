KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Southern women’s basketball player Lacy Stokes has been named the MIAA Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Stokes, a freshman guard from Mount Vernon, led the Lions to a 3-0 week with wins over Northeastern State, Washburn and Emporia State.
The three-game stretch saw Stokes average 20.3 points, 6.6 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game while shooting 46.3% from the floor and 77.3% from the foul line.
In Southern’s road win over the RiverHawks, Stokes tallied 23 points as well as eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals.
Against Washburn, Stoked amassed 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds while recording her fourth game of the season with five or more steals.
Stokes closed the week with a game-high 16 points to go along with five assists and six rebounds against the Hornets.
The back-to-back triumphs over Washburn and Emporia State marked the first time since the 2003-04 season for the Lions to accomplish the feat. It also lifted MSSU to fourth in the conference standings.
For the season, Stokes is leading the MIAA in assists (93), assists per game (6.1), steals (48) and steals per game (3.2). She also ranks second in assist-turnover ratio (92-27) and ranks in the top 10 in made field goals (81), made free throws (77) and points per game (17.1).
Across Division II, Stokes leads all freshmen in assists, assists per game, assist-turnover ratio, steals and steals per game while ranking fifth in points per game.
As a team, MSSU has already surpassed its win total from a season ago and rides a three-game win streak heading into a matchup against nationally-ranked Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney this week. The Lions tip off against Fort Hays at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Hays, Kan., before taking on UNK at 2 p.m. Saturday in Kearney, Neb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.