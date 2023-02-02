In a fast-paced transition game, the College Heights Lady Cougars fell short, succumbing to Providence 68-52 in the semifinal game of the Mercy Warrior Classic on Thursday at McAuley High School.
College Heights hung with the Lady Pirates early and trailed Providence by just three points at 10-7 after the first quarter.
Then Providence stepped on the gas and broke out to a 20-9 advantage at 5:03. Amidst a slew of turnovers, Providence's transition game began to emerge and the Lady Pirates worked their way to their largest lead of the half — a 33-13 advantage with 1:25 left in the second quarter.
"We just made some poor decisions," Cougar coach John Blankenship said. "Trying to throw over kids that are too tall to throw over and we didn't make our bounce passes or ball fakes. We had too many turnovers and it led to easy baskets for them."
As for the pace of the game, it was a new experience for the Lady Cougars.
"We don't see that with a lot of teams that we play," Blankenship said. "We play at a fast pace ourselves and we like to get up and down the court and extend our defensive pressure. We didn't do that tonight as much as we usually do but Providence is just very athletic and a well-rounded team, so that's a tough match up for us."
After trailing by as many as 20 points early in the third period, the Lady Cougars managed to climb to within 13 at 39-26 off a trey by sophomore Libby Fanning at the 3:30 mark.
A Maddy Colin goal at 2:23 closed the deficit to 11, which is as close as the Cougars would come before the final buzzer.
Providence rode the strength of a 15-point 47-32 lead going into the final quarter to hang on for the win and the right to face Lamar in the championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Fanning led all scorers with 26 points. She also logged 13 boards and in doing so recorded her 16th double-double of the season.
Ava Maner paced the Lady Pirates with 20 points, followed by Karolina Kiroga with 16, Anna Imbo with 11 and Lydia Shaddox with nine.
College Heights will face Aurora in the third place game at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.