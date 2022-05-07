NEOSHO, Mo. — Add another career milestone to the accolade-filled coaching resume of Travis Lallemand.
The Crowder College baseball coach reached 700 career wins on Saturday night as the fifth-ranked Roughriders swept a sub-region doubleheader against St. Louis Community College at Lallemand Family Field.
Crowder picked up wins of 11-1 (five innings) and 9-0 as it improved to 47-9 on the season. The Roughriders punched their ticket to the Region 16 Tournament and will take on a lower-seeded opponent to open the event on Thursday at 1 p.m. inside Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.
Lallemand has reached the 700-win mark in his 16th year at Crowder.
“Someone congratulated me after the game and I was a little bit surprised because I didn’t realize it was the 700th win at the time,” Lallemand said. “Getting to Joplin was the most important thing — taking the next step and advancing.
“Really, this milestone is just a really good representation of the quality of players and people we’ve had here. All of the credit goes to those guys. They’re the ones getting the at-bats and making the plays. … I’m very proud, but what really matters to me is just the memories of all the players that have been a part of all of those wins. Hopefully there are bigger and better things ahead. For now, we’re trying to win another region tournament.”
Coming off a 10-day break, the Roughriders totaled 27 hits while surrendering just four hits in Saturday’s doubleheader.
“The day didn’t come without a few hiccups here and there,” Lallemand said. “We hadn’t played in about 10 days. There were some base running errors that are just a repetition part of the game. But we separated ourselves on the scoreboard.
“One of the things about this team is it’s one of the best two-out teams I’ve ever had. They did a lot with two outs today. It really kind of just broke the back of our opponent.”
CROWDER 11, SLCC 1
The first game was completed in less than 90 minutes as Crowder erupted for 14 hits and claimed a run-rule victory in five innings of play.
The Roughriders jumped out to a 6-0 advantage by the end of the second and went on to plate four runs in the fourth and one more in the fifth.
Petyon Holt led the charge at the plate for Crowder as he went 3 for 4 with one RBI. Jackson Cobb finished 2 for 3 with a a double and a team-high five RBI, while Clayton Gray doubled. Josh Patrick, and Chaz Poppy added two hits apiece.
Maddox Thornton tossed a complete game for the Roughriders and surrendered just one earned run and two hits in five innings of work.
CROWDER 9, SLCC 0
Crowder benefitted from another strong outing by its pitching staff as it claimed the shutout victory in the twinbill finale.
Starter Jacob Misiorowski went 6 1/3 innings and allowed no runs and just a pair of hits while striking out 12 batters. Reliever Jace Presley followed suit and shutout St. Louis in 1 2/3 innings while fanning three.
The Roughriders tallied 13 hits in the game and scored two runs in the fourth, two in the fifth, one in the seventh and four in the eighth.
Holt had another big showing at the plate as he went 3 for 5 with a double and three runs scored. Gavin Glasgow went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBI, while Kenny Diclemente and Cobb added two hits apiece. Landrey Wilkerson singled and drove in three runs.
Lallemand said the Roughriders will find out who their first-round opponent will be for the Region 16 Tournament in the next day or so.
“Our first game will be against the lowest remaining seed,” he said. “We’ll probably know who we play by tomorrow, maybe Monday. But we’re looking forward to getting out to Joplin and competing for a region championship.”
