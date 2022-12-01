For the Lamar football team, every playoff game is a chance to earn one more week together.
The Tigers did just that with a dominant 56-14 home win against Seneca last weekend in the semifinal round. Now, with only Friday’s Class 2 championship game remaining, they’re focused on enjoying what little time remains in the season — and adding to their legacy.
“Now it’s playing for something bigger than ourselves,” head coach Jared Beshore said Thursday. “We’re not focused on this being the last week, but we are focused on making the most of the opportunities that this week brings.”
Lamar, 12-1, will kick off against unbeaten Blair Oaks (13-0) at 3 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. It’s a rematch of the 2012 championship game, which the Tigers won in a shootout, 69-41.
Beshore was still a high school standout then, and rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown in the game. A decade later, the teams meet again as powerhouse programs. Lamar is seeking its ninth state championship — all since 2011 — and the Tigers finished as the Class 2 runner up last season after falling 33-27 to Lutheran St. Charles in the championship. Blair Oaks, meanwhile, has bounced between Class 2 and 3 and is seeking its third championship in four years.
The Falcons were the Class 3 champs in 2020, and won Class 2 in 2018 — they’ve made six other trips to the quarterfinals or beyond since 2012.
Lamar’s lone loss this year, 36-33 at Seneca in week four, proved to be something of a catalyst for the Tigers, with Beshore referring to the loss as a “wake up call.”
“We started out and didn’t quite know what kind of team we really had,” he said. “I knew we could be good obviously but I didn’t know how good we could be. There were some positions we needed to get figured out and we’ve had some guys really step up in some key spots for us. Guys we didn’t know a year or two ago were going to be good football players but they worked their butts off while they waited for their opportunities and really capitalized.”
The Tigers have allowed just 16 total points in their last five games, and have scored at least 54 in each of their last four. For the season, they’re averaging 47.6 points and allowing just 9.6.
Blair Oaks head coach Ted LePage said it’s hard to find a weakness. “They’re so dominant in everything they do but their efficiency is really what jumps off the charts to me,” he said Thursday. “It’s a true compliment. They don’t do anything wrong. It seems like every step is correct, every move is correct. They get to where they need to be and they do it with extreme passion. I really don’t know if they have a weakness because they’re just so good.
“The quarterback (Joel Beshore) is just so dynamic in that offense,” LePage added. “The two slots are just as good of running backs as anybody in the state and their receivers really go and catch the ball. Coach Beshore still has that old school run flavor of Lamar, but he’s brought the new school passing package to it and it’s really made their offense explosive. Defensively they’re sure tacklers with perfect gap control. They’re just never out of position.”
As for Blair Oaks, the Falcons enter Friday averaging 57 points per game, and allowing just 14.8. They beat Bowling Green 66-48 in the semifinals. Offensively, it all starts with senior quarterback Dylan Hair, who’s eclipsed 10,000 yards passing and 5,000 yards rushing in his high school career. He’s received college offers from Division 1 Southeast Missouri State and MIAA schools Pittsburg State University, Northwest Missouri, Central Missouri and Missouri Western, among others.
“He’s extremely athletic, smart with the football, can throw it, run it — he can do it all,” Beshore said. “Their offense is built around him and he makes them go. An incredibly good football player and he’s going to be a challenge to contain for 48 minutes.”
He’s got plenty of weapons, too. Adam Hall, a 6-foot-1 senior, is the team’s leading receiver and plays H-back, but LePage said the Falcons have five receivers with between 18 and 30 catches. There’s also 6-1 senior receiver Alec Wieberg, who plays on the outside; 6-0 junior receiver Joey Wilde, who had a career game with six catches and more than 100 yards last week; 5-7 junior receiver Nick Closser, who lines up inside and may be the most talented of the bunch; and 6-0 senior receiver Zack Prenger, who earned the nickname “Mr. Touchdown” after scoring seven times with his first eight catches. Freshman Hayden Lackman has more than 1,000 yards on the ground.
“We can spread you out and bring you back in,” LePage said. “We really fancy ourselves being a team that can run the football and can turn around and throw it. If you want to stop the run, we’ll throw it, and if you want to stop the pass, we’ll run it."
“It’s really all built off their quarterback’s athleticism and ability to throw,” Beshore said. “They put their guys in 1-on-1 matchups to make plays and they’re very good at winning those matchups.”
Besides Hair and the offense, LePage said the other big storyline has been the turnaround for Blair Oaks’ defense, which gave up more than 30 points per game last year while starting nine underclassmen. They’re still starting nine underclassmen, including a freshman on the defensive line, but the turnaround has been remarkable.
“The offense everybody knows about, but the defense has really been a lot more improved and a lot more vicious than people anticipated,” LePage said. Blair Oaks opened the season ranked second in the state, but surpassed Lamar after the Tigers’ early loss to Seneca and held on to the top spot in every poll after that. But the Falcons know the kind of team — and legacy — they’re up against.
“This is a fun game for our players because they know this is a team that has won so many, so this is a game you go into and know they’re going to do everything they can to win the game and you’re going to have to match them blow for blow,” LePage said. “Our players are really excited about it.”
