LAMAR, Mo. — The top-seeded Lamar Tigers rode the strength of strong starting pitching by Cooper Haun and aggressive base running to claim a 12-2 run-rule win over fourth-seeded Sarcoxie in the semifinal game of their Class 3 District 11 on Wednesday at Shoff Field in Lamar.
The Tigers (13-13) will face either No. 2 East Newton or No. 3 Southwest (Washburn) for the district title at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Haun went the distance for Lamar, striking out five batters and giving up four hits in five innings.
Sarcoxie (10-15) logged two of those hits in the top of the first inning but could not bring a man across the plate.
Lamar scored first — in the bottom of the second inning, when Brody Gardner hit a double to deep center field that drove home Tyler Ansley, who had reached base earlier with a single past short and advanced to second on one of the Tigers’ five stolen bases. Hunter Lundine drove in Gardner with a bunt single that died on the first baseline chalk, and the Tigers were up 2-0 going into the third inning.
Lamar head coach Thad Lundine said base running has been an important part of this team’s season.
“It’s always important to me,” Lundine said. “It puts pressure on. We’ve really strived all year to get second base taken away, whether it be a steal or getting one more step on a bobble. Getting those bases is a big deal for us.”
Sarcoxie narrowed the gap in the top of the frame, when Carson Torrance hit a single to right field that drove in Jesse Law. He had reached base earlier on a single to left center field. Dylan Chrisman drew a bases-loaded walk off Haun to tighten the game at 3-2 heading into the bottom of the inning.
Lamar also got a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the third off a Jaxon Hearod at-bat that scored pinch runner Trey Pittsenbarger. Trent Torbeck hit a bases-loaded double that plated Tyler Ansley, Gardner and Hearod and gave the Tigers a 7-2 lead. Sarcoxie replaced starter Kade Kellhofer with reliever Dugan Pogue. Hunter Wolfe scored Lamar’s fifth run of the inning when an errant throw on a pick-off attempt at third base brought Wolfe home. Lamar went into the fourth inning up 8-2.
Haun retired the side in the top of the fourth, with a ground out and two strikeouts before the Tigers added another run in their half of the inning. After stealing second and third bases, Ansley scored on a sacrifice grounder to short to make it a 9-2 game.
Lamar added its final three runs off a Ty Willhite blooper on the right side that scored Pittsenbarger and a bases-loaded Haun single that plated Tate Ansley and Willhite.
Lundine talked about Haun’s start after the game.
“This time of year, especially with pitch counts, it’s very important to get some innings out of a kid,” Lundine said. “He had a rough third inning, but after that, he settled down and started hitting a rhythm. I couldn’t be prouder of him in that outing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.