AVA, Mo. — Turnovers were a blessing and a curse for the Lamar Tigers football team as they traveled two hours from home to defeat the Ava Bears 35-15 in the Class 2 state quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.
They were a curse when Ava senior Zach Richards intercepted a pass by Lamar’s Joel Beshore near midfield with 29 seconds left in the first half and ran it to Lamar’s 6-yard line. A penalty set Ava up at Lamar’s 3 and the Bears scored with 12 seconds left to make the halftime deficit a manageable 21-14.
“That just gave us some hope there at 21-14 going into the locker room,” Ava head coach Dan Swofford said. “It was a major moment in the game and gave us some hope. Our quarterback and safety Zach Richards really stood out for us. He made some big plays, and that big interception he had before the half, that kept us in the game.”
Lamar head coach Jared Beshore said the play had the potential to be a game changer, but his players responded well.
“We were in our two-minute offense and wanted to kind of move the ball down the field and I told Joel (Beshore), our quarterback, that he had to work the boundaries,” Beshore said. “He just left it a little too wide for Mason (Gastel) and they got a good bounce and the kid made a good play. He made a good return. That was one of those deals where adversity was dealt to us and we responded, and I’m very proud of how they responded.”
Turnovers were a blessing in the fourth quarter when Lamar junior Austin Wilkerson picked off Ava’s Richards near the Bears’ 20-yard line and ran the ball back to Ava’s 3 with less then five minutes left in the game. That set up the game-sealing touchdown by Lamar’s Logan Crocket to make the score 35-14 with 4:17 to play.
“I think we put the ball on the ground three or four times and usually when you do that, you’re in a tight ballgame or you’re losing the game,” Beshore said. “Our kids came out and it didn’t matter how many times they turned the ball over, it didn’t matter what the adversity was. They played in a manner that we were going to win the ballgame anyway.”
Both Lamar and Ava came into this week’s game with perfect 11-0 records.
Lamar’s ground game did most of the damage against the Bears, racking up 329 yards compared to Ava’s 155 yards.
Beshore led all rushers with 112 yards on 17 carries, while Crocket carried the ball seven times for 94 yards, including touchdowns of 56 yards in the first quarter and 2 yards in the fourth quarter.
“It starts with our guys up front. The guys up front have been the staple of our program for a very long time,” Beshore said. “We coach them in a manner to make that so. So we were led by them today and really the only people that stopped us today was ourselves with mental errors and fumbles. So I’m very happy with how the offensive line played.”
Beshore had a pretty good game through the air besides the interception before the half. He finished the game with 99 yards on four completions out of six attempts, including a touchdown of 54 yards to Gastel with 7:01 left in the second quarter to make the score 21-7.
Lamar jumped on the board first in the game, capping off a 97-yard drive on its first possession with a 20-yard touchdown run by Wilkerson.
Lamar scored the second touchdown of the game on a 56-yard run by Crockett with 4:01 left in the first quarter to go up 14-0.
Ava scored its first touchdown of the game on a 30-yard run by Richards with 1:10 left in the first quarter to make the score 14-7.
The win means Lamar hosts the Class 2 state semifinal game against Richmond at 1 p.m. next Saturday. Richmond defeated Maryville 49-23 to set up the clash to decide who will move on to the state finals.
