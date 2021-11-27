LAMAR, Mo. — Special teams played a prominent role in the Class 2 state semifinal football game on Saturday when Lamar and Richmond both missed point-after-touchdown kicks.
But Lamar (13-0) was able to compensate for missing the PAT after its second touchdown by scoring two points on a Joel Beshore run after a score in the second quarter, and Richmond (11-2) never got a chance to come back from missing its extra-point kick after quarterback Keyshaun Alexander’s potential game-changing 72-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Alexander in the third quarter.
The Tigers managed to hang on for a 21-20 victory over the Spartans to advance to the Class 2 Show-Me Bowl next Friday at 2 p.m. to take on Lutheran St. Charles, a 54-14 victor over Lafayette County, at Memorial Field in Columbia, Mo.
“You never know when the points are going to come. So when you have the opportunity to take advantage of it, you have to,” Lamar head coach Jared Beshore said. “I don’t think our kids understood then how big that two-point conversion was, but they know now how big it was. We’ve just got to win by one, and we preach to our kids that even on PAT and PAT block, it’s a point-producing play. … Our kids did and we were able to win the ball game because of it.”
Lamar’s defense preserved the win by making two stands on Richmond drives that advanced into Tigers’ territory.
Richmond’s final drive started with 5:16 left in the game after Lamar was forced to give up the ball on downs at Richmond’s 14.
“We weren’t able to punch it in there at the end,” Beshore said. “They did a good job of stuffing us, but we did do a good job of flipping the field, making them have to drive the whole field and taking a lot of time off the clock.”
“They had the ball with a lot of time left, but we did a good job of tackling them inbounds and securing tackles so they couldn’t get out of bounds. When the clock’s running and you’re one point ahead, you keep looking at that clock and looking at that clock. Our guys were able to pull it out and defend what they were throwing at us, and that equals a victory.”
Lamar junior Austin Wilkerson, who scored two of Lamar’s touchdowns, was also in the mix of players defending on Richmond’s final push.
“We saw that ball flying toward us and we knew we had to get it down,” Wilkerson said about the final fourth-down pass play that fell incomplete. “There’s no way they could catch it because that was the game if they did. With the game on the line, we had a bunch of people step up, like Ty Willhite. We put in a new defensive formation at the end of the game and he stepped up big and made some plays.”
Lamar came out hot on offense, scoring the first two touchdowns of the game on its first two drives.
The Tigers had a penalty on the first play of the game that pushed them back their own 17 yard line. But on the second play, Senior running back Trace Willhite slashed through the Richmond defense for 71 yards to set the Tigers up on Richmond’s 12-yard line. It took four more plays to set Wilkerson up for the 1-yard plunge and the 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.
After a short Richmond punt, Lamar took over on its own 46. Then senior quarterback Joel Beshore hit back-to-back runs for 22 and 21 yards to set up the Tigers at Richmond’s 11-yard line.
After another Beshore run for two yards and a Logan Crockett run for seven yards, Beshore was able to carry the ball over the goal line for the two-yard score.
Lamar’s kick was blocked, putting the Tigers up 13-0 after two offensive possessions.
Richmond finally responded, taking the ball 80 yards in nine plays for the touchdown to make it a 13-7 Lamar lead.
Richmond took its first lead after a 13-play, 90-yard drive that was capped by a run by Elliott for 37 yards and a touchdown. The Spartans took the 14-13 lead on the kick by Wyatt Rice.
It was Lamar’s turn to answer as it went on a 69-yard drive that included consecutive runs by Crockett of 27 yards and 24 yards and was capped off by a pass from Beshore to Wilkerson for a 13-yard touchdown.
Lamar went for two, and after hanging back looking for a receiver, Beshore took the ball in himself over the left side of the line for a 21-14 lead.
Lamar had a chance for points on the final drive of the half, getting the ball with 2:16 left in the half on its own 29. Crocket ran for 42 yards on the first play of that drive to Richmond’s 37. Then three plays later on fourth-and-4 from Richmond’s 31, Crocket caught an 11-yard pass from Beshore to get to Richmond’s 20 with 1:10 left.
However, Lamar could only manage five more yards and a 31-yard field goal try that fell short.
Defense ruled the second half as Richmond managed the only score on its second possession of the second half.
Lamar finished the game with 347 yards on the ground and 58 yards through the air while holding Richmond to 109 yards on the ground and 242 yards through the air.
Crockett led all Lamar rushers with 133 yards on 12 carries while Beshore had 98 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Beshore completed 4 of 6 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown of 13 yards to Wilkerson.
Wilkerson also had a touchdown and 17 yards on seven rushes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.