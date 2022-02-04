The Lamar girls basketball team is generating some needed momentum two weeks ahead of the district playoffs.
Aided by a hot start and 32 minutes of high-pressure defense, the Tigers earned a 55-40 victory over McAuley Catholic on Friday to punch their ticket to the championship game of the Mercy/Warrior Classic at McAuley Catholic High School.
Lamar has clinched its first appearance in a tournament title game since the 2017-18 season when it claimed a 52-48 finals victory over McAuley in the same tournament. The Tigers will take on Providence, a 60-29 victor over College Heights Christian, in the championship at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“Four years ago in this tournament was the last time we played in a championship game, and it feels good to get back into that,” Lamar head coach Mandy Moyer said. “This is a good moment and pick-me-up for this team going into districts in a couple of weeks.”
The Tigers (8-12) wasted no time in Friday’s semifinal tilt with the Warriors (15-6), jumping out to a 13-1 advantage early and leading by as many as 16 points in the second half.
Lamar opted to go with a full-court press on defense from the opening tip, and the decision paid off with a 20-8 lead by the end of the first quarter thanks to a plethora of steals and forced turnovers. Josey Adams had the hot hand in the opening period with eight points on two 3-pointers one 2-point jumper.
“I always tell the girls that the first four minutes of the first quarter are super important and the first four minutes of the third quarter are also important,” Moyer said. “Both of those quarters we showed how important those four minutes are. It was a great overall team effort tonight, and I’m super proud of our girls.”
It wasn’t until the 3:40 mark of the first quarter that the Warriors scored their first basket of the night on a 3-pointer by Kennedy DeRuy, which briefly trimmed the Lamar lead to nine points.
McAuley was ultimately limited to single-digit scoring in each of the first three periods as Lamar built a 41-26 advantage.
“We didn’t play well and we didn’t take care of the ball,” McAuley head coach Mike Howard said. “I think we have upwards of 28 turnovers or something like that. When you play a team like Lamar that’s going to pressure you and get in your face, you have to take care of the ball.
“I told them afterward that part of this is my fault for not preparing them the way I should have since we haven’t had school the last couple of days. We haven’t practiced, and the snow has been a part of it. So part of it is on me for not preparing them well enough for that type of pressure.”
The Warriors, however, didn’t go down without a fight. After trailing by 15 points through three periods, McAuley opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to pull within single digits of Lamar, 41-32, with 5:45 remaining.
But Lamar, as it did seemingly throughout the night, had a response.
A triple by Adams sparked a 7-2 spurt for the Tigers to go back up by double digits at 48-34, and McAuley drew no closer than 11 points the rest of the way.
“I think we did settle in a little bit better after the first quarter,” Howard said. “But for some reason this year when teams come out and pressure us, we don’t play well and we don’t start games well. I’m not sure what it is — a confidence issue or what. But we’re going to get better at handling that pressure come district time.”
“We have to keep building on these wins,” Moyer said. “These are good wins at a really important time of the year. To build that confidence going into district play is big.”
The Lamar offense with balanced with four players scoring in double figures. Adams led the way with 12 points while Zavrie Wiss added 11. Marcy Miller and Ella Harris had 10 points apiece.
Kloee Williamson and Avery Eminger scored 17 and 10 points, respectively, for McAuley, which takes on College Heights in the third-place game at 3 p.m. Saturday.
