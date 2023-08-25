LAMAR, Mo. — With five penalty flags and a potential sixth flag that was declined in the first 12 plays, Friday’s football game definitely had the feel of a first game of the season.
But Lamar broke out to a 61-14 lead over Marshfield at the half on the way to a 68-14 win at Thomas M. O’Sullivan Stadium.
The first half featured 11 touchdowns — nine by Lamar — and the running clock in the second half that limited scoring opportunities after the break.
Lamar quarterback Alex Wilkerson ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns and passed for another 136 yards.
Running back Logan Kish added 94 yards and three touchdowns, running back Carson Sturgell contributed 24 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Aiden Sheat added the last touchdown on a 6-yard run.
Marshfield scored on two big plays — a 79-yard run by senior Dayvion Harris to make the score 28-7 with the extra point with 3:16 left in the first quarter, and an 81-yard kickoff return by senior Marcux Gritts with 11:43 left in the second quarter to make the score 34-14 Lamar.
Marshfield drew three flags for 20 yards on Lamar’s opening 58-yard drive to contribute to the Tigers’ first touchdown. Lamar went up 28-0 in the first quarter before Marshfield could score, making the score 28-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The two teams combined for four touchdowns in the first two and a half minutes of the second quarter to push the score to 48-14 with 9:20 left in the half.
Lamar took advantage of a poor Marshfield punt to score its eighth touchdown with 3:35 left in the half to go up 55-14, and then the Tigers defense held and gave the offense a chance to run its two-minute drill starting from the Tigers 9-yard line.
Lamar drove 91 yards in six plays to go up 61-14 at the half.
Lamar’s Karson Parker scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to finish the scoring in the game.
