Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.