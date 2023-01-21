Things can get stressful within a Major League Baseball organization as guys get stuck in the daily grind of being a professional.
But every team has a player or two with a knack for comedy when necessary.
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of those personalities in 25-year-old outfielder Lars Nootbaar.
“Yeah, I think just keeping it loose with the guys in the dugout, making sure we’re having fun,” Nootbaar said. “That’s something I kind of take pride in.
“Obviously, once you get to the big leagues it can be real serious. Winning is the No. 1 goal, but you can do that having a little fun. The guys appreciate keeping it a little bit loose. They have good personalities.”
If you watched Cardinal baseball in 2022 you would know that the pepper grinder celebration became a staple of his. But Nootbaar made sure to mention last Saturday at Missouri Southern State University during the Cardinals Caravan that it was actually Andrew Knizner that started the fun with the grinder.
“I think having a guy like Kiz is huge,” Nootbaar said. “He’s always keeping it light and making sure everyone’s laughing before the game.”
Nootbaar admitted he took it and ran with it. He could be seen in the dugout grinding hypothetical pepper after a big hit from one of his teammates. And it isn’t just the pepper grinder. He’s just often seen laughing, playing the pranks or just “keeping it light.”
“It’s just me being myself,” Nootbaar said of the various fun he’s involved in on the field. “I love playing baseball, I love being around the guys and it’s just like when I was playing Little League. I always wanted to win and be competitive and bring the energy.”
The left-handed hitter first appeared at the big-league level in 2021. Last year, he played in over 100 games for the Redbirds. In 2023, Nootbaar is looking to come out of spring training as a starter in the outfield for St. Louis alongside Dylan Carlson, Tyler O’Neill or Juan Yepez.
Half of Nootbaar’s hits last season were of the extra-base variety. He drove 14 balls over the fence, roped 16 doubles and three triples. He also drew 51 walks and featured a .788 OPS (on base + slugging).
“I think, obviously, build on what I did last year in the second half,” Nootbaar said. “Maintain those skills and make sure I get better in those ways. But, also make sure I get better in every other way, too. Whether that’s baserunning, defense, offensively, putting the bat on the ball more, kind of getting better in all facets of the game. That’s kind of what I’m looking forward to doing this season.
“I think that’s what’s nice about the offseason. You get an expanded amount of time to work on all parts of your game,” Nootbaar added.
Nootbaar noted that offense is clearly important but he’s going to be making a point to work on arm strength and defense to make sure there won’t be any lag in those areas.
Throughout his time in the big leagues he’s noticed one thing about finding success:
“I think the guys that are consistent, successful at the top all have the common denominator that they all work hard.”
He referenced Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt specifically as guys that fit that description. He also dropped Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina’s names as some of the hardest workers.
“I’ve been very fortunate to watch some of the greatest to ever play the game,” Nootbaar said. “When you get to the majors, a lot of guys are talented, most are really talented. The guys that stick out are the guys that work hard every single day, work on their craft and don’t take anything for granted.”
Nootbaar stood out as a top selection to scouting director Randy Flores and the rest of the scout team in the 8th round in various ways.
“Our group really just loved his plate discipline,” Flores said. “The scouts, in the eye test, loved his physicality and athleticism. The hope was at that spot in the draft, when you have someone who has that type of zone recognition, was that the athleticism would be something he can tap into.”
Flores added that work ethic isn’t something Nootbaar falls short in, saying that characteristic has helped him in his career.
Nicknamed “Noot” by the St. Louis faithful, the second-year outfielder is from El Segundo, California. While the Midwest has been a transition for him, he says he enjoys the area. Even the weather.
“Man, yeah, it’s serious,” Nootbaar said of the weather. “I was joking around this weekend. We got some rain and everyone was freaking out. But then I’m like, ‘Dang, there’s snow on the ground here (Missouri).’
“It is different. I love the Midwest, though. I love the four seasons. I like the people, everything, the environment. It’s awesome out here.”
