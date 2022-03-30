Josh Lawmaster of La Russell recently broke a state fishing record, shooting an 8-pound, 5-ounce quillback in Table Rock Lake.
Lawmaster was bowfishing March 15 when he shot the fish.
The previous record was 7 pounds, 10 ounces set in 2015. Quillback is a non-game species that’s often confused with river carpsucker.
“We were actually fishing for common carp that day when I had just come across this little dude,” Lawmaster told the Missouri Department of Conservation. “We knew it was pretty good size, but it wasn’t until the next morning we were thinking about it and decided to contact the department.”
