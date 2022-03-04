KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Long scoring droughts plagued Missouri Southern through the final stretch in the MIAA regular season, and a cold snap played a big role in the Lions’ exit on Friday night.
With the sixth-seed, MSSU went scoreless over the final four minutes in the first half and third-seeded Fort Hays State capitalized with a 13-0 run to take a 35-30 lead at the break en route to a 71-55 victory in the MIAA quarterfinals inside the historic Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.
The Lions finished the year with a 14-15 record.
“It’s always hard seeing your season come to an end, but I thought our guys really competed out there,” MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee said. “I thought we got off to a great start, but they (Fort Hays) made 10 3s. Anytime you shoot 26% from the field and 14% from 3 in the second half, you are not going to be good. I thought they were quicker to the ball with offensive rebounds. They got a bunch of second-chance opportunities and capitalized on those. Hats off to them. They are a good basketball team. They’ve had a heck of a turnaround.”
Nyjee Wright ignited the Tigers’ late first half run with a 3-pointer, while Kaleb Hammeke accounted for FHSU’s next four points with a pair of freebies and a driving layup to trim the deficit to 30-29 with 2:51 to play in the first half.
Jared Vitztum then gave the Tigers their first lead of the game with two more free throws less than 30 seconds later. Elijah Nnanabu then hit a pull up jumper as FHSU surged in front 33-30 with 1:09 remaining.
Hammeke, the MIAA Freshman of the Year last season, finished a driving layup for the Tigers to account for the final scoring in the first half.
The Lions once held a 16-6 advantage in the first quarter after Winston Dessesow buried a step back 3 from the top of the key at the 10:45 mark.
But MSSU’s scoring drought loomed large for the remainder of the contest.
“I think it hurt a lot,” Boschee said. “We were playing well. We were moving the ball well. We were making some shots. That has been our bugaboo the last two to three weeks of the season. We have spurts where we played well offensively. But then we go into lulls where we have trouble scoring and I think it affects our defense. It happened at Washburn. It happened in UCO. We were able to overcome it at Missouri Western, but when you shoot the ball as bad as we did, it’s hard to overcome with a team that good offensively.”
FHSU continued to pad its lead in the second half as a 3 from Wright and a jumper from Bjarni Jonsson swelled the margin to 40-30 with 18:16 to go. Then three minutes later, the Tigers extended that to 50-36 when Gabe Pieschl drilled a 3 as the shot clock expired.
The Lions refused to go away as Avery Taggart and Christian Bundy scored seven unanswered points to cut the score to seven with 11:56 left on the clock.
“We kept fighting all the way until the end, that’s just it,” MSSU senior RJ Smith said. “We were going to keep fighting until the final horn sounded.”
For every MSSU run, however, FHSU threw a haymaker right back as a 12-7 run over the next four minutes pushed the lead to 62-51 with 7:16 remaining. That proved to be more than enough cushion to propel the Tigers.
“We stopped making shots and then it just affected our defense,” Scott said. “We let them come back in the game, go on a run and then we were just falling from behind the rest of the game.”
Vitztum, a 6-foot-8 forward, spearheaded FHSU (23-5) with a game-high 24 points and 16 rebounds. Hammeke and Wright both added 14 points, while Quinten Rock contributed eight.
“We knew Missouri Southern is a very talented team,” Fort Hays head coach Mark Johnson said. “They are long, athletic. They present a lot of size problems. We had a hard time starting the game handling Stan Scott. He’s just so long, athletic and has a lot of size. We got off to a tough start, but I think what helped our guys, we have experienced that before. Our guys didn’t panic about our start. Our guys stayed doing what they do, stayed the course and then we really started playing well.”
Leading MSSU was Scott with 20 points, who played all 40 minutes. The 6-foot-4 senior guard also had eight rebounds, four assists and one block shot.
Smith finished with 11 points and 10 boards, while Taggart chipped in 10.
“I don’t think our guys ever quit,” Boschee said. “That’s a testament to them. That’s a testament to our coaching staff. We kept on fighting no matter how bad we were struggling.”
FHSU plays second-seeded Northwest Missouri, a 72-50 winner over Rogers State, at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.