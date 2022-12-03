With an unbeaten record on the line, the 5th-ranked Missouri Southern State University women’s basketball team found itself trailing visiting Missouri Western by six points with about three minutes left in Saturday’s MIAA tilt.
But the Lions then went on a 16-2 run and managed to put the Griffons away for a 75-69 win at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center in Joplin.
Now 9-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play, the Lions are off to their best start since the 2007-08 season.
Southern won its first 10 games that season and finished 18-10.
How Southern got the win: The Lions’ best players turned it on down the stretch. It was a 65-59 game with 3:19 left in the fourth quarter, then Lacy Stokes converted a three-point play after she was fouled on a left-handed layup. She added two more baskets in the final 1:55, and assisted on a score by Madi Stokes that put Southern ahead 69-67 with 1:25 left.
The Lions also made their free throws. Southern made 10-of-13 attempts in the final 3:34 of the game, with Kryslyn Jones sinking four of them. Stokes added three and Layne Skiles helped ice it with two more with 11 seconds to play and the Lions leading by six.
In total, Southern outscored the Griffons 24-10 at the free throw line.
For the game, they shot 80% from the line — 24-of-30. Southern’s defense clamped down in the final minutes. After a three-pointer by Western’s Brionna Budgetts made it 65-59, the Griffons made just two field goals in the final 3:19 of the game. And the second one came with six seconds left. On Western’s final nine possessions, the Griffons turned it over three times, including once when they couldn’t inbound the ball. They also fouled Jones after she grabbed a defensive rebound.
Takeaways from the first half: It was a game of runs early on. Western jumped out to a 10-2 lead, but the Lions finished the first quarter on a 13-3 run to lead 15-13. They continued that run in the second quarter and led 24-15 after a three pointer by Jones. At that point, Southern was on a 22-5 run. But Western obviously came back — it was a 35-34 game at the half.
Takeaways from the second half: The game was tied at 35, 37, 39, 43 and 45 in the third quarter. Western led 50-45 with 9:46 left in the game, but Southern took a 55-54 lead on a three-pointer by Skiles with 6:57 left.
Western countered with an 11-4 run for its biggest lead of the second half.
What they’re saying: “Playing tough competition early and being down some of those games and having to come back and make plays at the end really helped us in this game, I believe, along with just making plays. We struggled to score the ball at times. We had some kids that were uncharacteristic as far as their shooting that really came up big down the stretch and it was huge that we made our free throws because that was something we had struggled with in previous games so it was huge we made our free throws down the stretch.” — Southern head coach Ronnie Ressel.
“I think we just played really good team defense. We trusted each other. I think today was like the first time we played our style of basketball and put it all together.” — Hailey Grant, Southern player.
“(Western) finished in the Elite 8 last year so we had a lot of respect for them going into this game and we knew it was going to be a battle, but we prepared and we came out and gave it our best shot.” — Hailey Grant.
“I think we let them get off to a run we didn’t need to so we kind of regrouped and our subs came in and we played a lot of good half-court defense and played together. Like Hailey said, we trusted each other and once we came together and did that, positives came from that.” — Lacy Stokes, Southern player.
“Missouri Western, Northwest are two very good teams and I think will finish in the top half of our league. I think they’re going to win a lot of ballgames. You’ve got to protect your home court. That’s extremely important if you want to finish in the top half of this league. It’s proven year after year and then you’ve got to find ways to go on the road and win ballgames. We took care of our first two at home so I was very happy we were able to accomplish that.” — Ronnie Ressel
Final stats: Lacy Stokes led the Lions with 18 points, Jones added 15 and Grant scored 13. Stokes had six assists and three steals, Jones had four steals and Madi Stokes had 13 rebounds. Western’s Brionna Budgetts had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Connie Clarke had 13 points and 16 rebounds. Southern won the turnover battle, 19-9, and finished with nine steals. The Lions shot 34% from the floor in the game (23-67) and 31% from three-point range (5-16). Western shot 40% (26-65) and 25% from three (7-28). Southern benefited from 28 points from the bench. Grant scored 13 of those, and Amaya Johns had nine.
Looking ahead: The Lions won’t play their next home game until Dec. 15. They travel to Central Oklahoma (4-2, 1-1) on Thursday and Newman (4-3, 1-1) next Saturday. Southern, Central Missouri, Nebraska Kearney, Fort Hays and Emporia State are all unbeaten in conference play. That Dec. 15 home game against Central will be a big one — as of now, those are the only two teams in the MIAA who haven’t lost a game. Western fell to 6-3 and 1-1 with the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.