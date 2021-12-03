DIAMOND, Mo. — A 24-10 surge in the fourth quarter lifted the McAuley Catholic boys basketball team to a 46-42 victory over Sarcoxie on Friday in the seventh-place game of the Gem City Classic at Diamond High School.
Sarcoxie held a 32-22 lead at the end of the third quarter prior to the fourth-quarter eruption by the Warriors (1-3), who picked up their first triumph of the season.
McAuley was paced offensively by Noah Black and Jeffery Horinek, who scored 16 and 10 points, respectively. Rocco Bazzano-Joseph added two 3-pointers and six points.
Tyler Cupp scored a game-high 21 points on seven 3-pointers for Sarcoxie.
McAuley plays host to Pierce City in a regular-season game on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.