DIAMOND, Mo. — A 24-10 surge in the fourth quarter lifted the McAuley Catholic boys basketball team to a 46-42 victory over Sarcoxie on Friday in the seventh-place game of the Gem City Classic at Diamond High School.

Sarcoxie held a 32-22 lead at the end of the third quarter prior to the fourth-quarter eruption by the Warriors (1-3), who picked up their first triumph of the season.

McAuley was paced offensively by Noah Black and Jeffery Horinek, who scored 16 and 10 points, respectively. Rocco Bazzano-Joseph added two 3-pointers and six points.

Tyler Cupp scored a game-high 21 points on seven 3-pointers for Sarcoxie.

McAuley plays host to Pierce City in a regular-season game on Tuesday.

