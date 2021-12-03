COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the first time in program history, Lamar walked off the field at a state championship game with a loss.
After being a perfect 8-for-8, a last-second touchdown lifted Lutheran St. Charles to a 33-27 win in the Class 2 Show-Me Bowl on Friday at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri.
The Cougars (12-2) scored twice over the final 8 ½ minutes to answer Lamar’s rally early in the fourth. Stanford-bound running back Arlen Harris Jr. scored a 2-yard touchdown run with six seconds left to cap the rally.
“There is a lot of emotions running here, but what I do know … our guys like to call ourselves the brotherhood and we played with full belief in our brothers,” Lamar coach Jared Beshore said. “We gave everything we had and there were good things and really bad things that happened in the game but not one ever quite, not until the final play.”
Lamar (13-1) jumped ahead early, 13-0, before giving up 21 unanswered points to the Cougars — 14 points off turnovers. Then, Lamar scored late in the third and early in the fourth to take the lead back.
The Tigers answered after falling down 21-13 with 8:16 left in the third quarter after the first of two touchdowns by Harris.
Lamar pieced together a 12-play drive that featured a 27-yard run by Trace Willhite and a 13-yard pickup by quarterback Joel Beshore that moved the ball inside the red zone.
Lamar got down to the 1-yard line but a snap went over Beshore’s head and rolled back to the 13, where he recovered it. Now facing a third-and-goal, Logan Crockett got the handoff and ran up the middle before cutting toward the Lamar sideline and scoring with 1:51 left in the third quarter. The Tigers went for two and came up short despite a dive toward the pylon by Crockett – which he hit — but was called no good. That cut the deficit down to 21-19.
The Cougars drove to the Lamar 35-yard line early in the fourth quarter, but a fourth-down attempt pass fell incomplete.
Six plays later, the Tigers had the lead for the first time since early in the second quarter. Beshore hit Riley Heckadon for a 37-yard gain on the first play.
“We liked our matchup and they were stacking the box,” Coach Beshore said of the passing attack, which saw Joel Beshore go 14 of 22 for 130 yards. “They had to honor the passing and we took our shots.”
Joel Beshore, who had 83 yards on 20 carries, then had runs of 4, 8 and 10 yards, and the eight-yard gain got a boost from a facemask penalty. At the 1-yard line, Crockett scored again to make it 25-21.
Joel Beshore hit Willhite for the two-point conversion and six-point lead, 27-21.
The lead, though, lasted 13 seconds.
Charles Young III returned the kickoff 88 yards for Lutheran, tying the game at 27-27. Austin Wilkerson blocked the extra point, which kept the game tied. This was the second week in a row the Tigers’ special teams came up with a big play – following last week’s blocked point after attempt that preserved a 21-20 win over Richmond.
Lamar got the ball back with a chance to take the lead with 8:26 slowly started to work its way up the field after a holding penalty pushed the ball back to the 9-yard line. Wilkerson converted a 4th-and-1 at the Lamar 29 to keep the drive alive and later added runs of 23 and 12 yards – a bulk of his 56 yards – to move the ball to midfield.
All the while, the clock was ticking down.
“I won’t lie and say I wasn’t staring at the clock,” said Lutheran coach Arlen Harris, who played running back for the Rams and Lions. “And hoping they would have another turnover or make a mistake and give us the ball back without scoring.”
Lamar hit the 35-yard line and struggled, with a 5-yard loss on a pass and an offside call. A 7-yard punt followed and Lutheran took over with 2:45 left and 64 yards away from the end zone.
The Cougar converted on a pair of third-down conversions, the first was a 27-yard pass from quarterback Aaron Coffey to Michael Parr, moving the ball to the Lamar 34. That was the first of four completions for Coffey, who threw for 197 yards.
The other third-down conversion was on 3rd-and-goal from the 2, Harris scored the game-winner. Lamar got the ball at the 35-yard line but multiple laterals saw the team lose 30 yards.
The Tigers lost key starters late in the game with injuries to Heckadon, Wilkerson and lineman Jake Polodna, who used crutches to get to the postgame press conference.
The loss was the first for Lamar since a 42-41 loss to McDonald County in Week 3 last year. Twenty-three wins in a row followed.
“These are kids I have played football with since third grade,” Lamar senior lineman Tucker Torbeck said. “It is hard to say it was most of our last game. It is still a feeling you can’t imagine.”
