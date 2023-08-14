This past week was an eye-opening experience for me.
I've covered golf before, but this past Wednesday through Friday, I had the opportunity to watch some of the best junior golfers in the world compete at the American Junior Golf Association Championship in Joplin at Twin Hills.
I was thoroughly impressed.
The high level of play by these young golfers included jaw-dropping shots that I think have made me a fan of the game.
Golf has always been a sport that I could take or leave without much thought, but watching these immensely talented kids got me hooked.
Part of the mission of AJGA golf is to get more kids involved in the game. I wonder if they knew they could also inspire a geriatric scribe like me as well.
It is my sincere hope that Joplin can land this tournament again. If they do, I will be the first at The Joplin Globe to lobby for the privilege of covering it.
The event was part of the AJGA's points tour, which takes place at numerous venues throughout the country. Most of AJGA's tournaments are held in larger cities, so Joplin was fortunate to land the event —for a number of reasons.
Firstly, it's a chance to see some of the future stars of the game in action. AJGA boasts an impressive line up of alumni, including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rose Zhang, Lexi Thompson, Inbee Park and more.
The Twin Hills tournament featured youth from seven countries, including China, Taiwan and Australia. The field of 78 (50 boys and 28 girls) includes golfers from all parts of the U.S. with 20 past AJGA tournament champions competing.
As I stood on the course last week, I couldn't help but imagine who among those kids might be the next names on that list.
My second reason for advocating for a return of an AJGA event to Joplin has to do with the organization that runs the tournament on a national level. The AJGA is a non-profit that works to grow the game of golf among youth. All money raised after expenses goes to the AJGA Foundation and local charities. Among other things, the Foundation helps talented young golfers who might not have the economic means to enter the tournament by providing scholarships.
"We are just trying to build support around the country to make golf more accessible to everyone," AJGA Tournament Director Matthew McConnell said last week. "It's not the most financially accessible sport out there and we don't want money to be the reason why."
More than $6 million has been donated to local charities through AJGA events and $15.4 million in scholarships has been awarded through Liberty National ACE (Achieving Competitive Excellence) grants. ACE grants help those who are financially challenged compete in AJGA events.
Third, the event offers talented athletes the opportunity to be seen by college recruiters. About 750 AJGA golfers committed to colleges in 2022.
Local competitors this year were Joplin's Harry Satterlee, the 2023 UHY St. Louis Junior champion, and Carl Junction's Jack Spencer. Satterlee, a University of Cincinnati commit, has already competed in five AJGA events this year and has six AJGA top-10 finishes in his career. Spencer has played in three AJGA events. Carthage's Max Templeman, Pittsburg's Vinny Pile, Monett's Jaxon Bailey and Nevada's Emree Cameron also competed.
Finally, with the kids come the familes — who stay in our hotels, dine in our restaurants and provide a needed boost for local business owners and add tax revenue for the city. Events like these not only put Joplin on the map, but money in our coffers as well. These extra funds benefit everyone.
Roper Honda was the title sponsor. The Satterlee family, an anonymous Kansas family, Mike Carpino and Grizzly Golf Carts also contributed to make the tourney possible. The course has also received help from the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau.
