I'd like to get this out of the way from the start.
I am a bandwagoner, and am totally unashamed of it.
As action started Thursday in the FIFA Women's World Cup, I found my excitement for the U.S. women's team began to grow in advance of Friday's matchup against Vietnam.
Although I only watch soccer during the World Cup, it is way up on my must-see list.
I'll be the first to admit I'm no soccer aficionado, but there's just something about cheering for the good ol' Red, White and Blue. I feel the same way about the Olympics, world gymnastics, and any other global event that allows me to cheer for our nation's best.
But patriotism isn't the only draw to this year's World Cup. There are several compelling reasons to tune in and root for our women.
Firstly, if the U.S. women can win the Cup, it will be the first time any team — men or women — have won three straight times. Of the eight World Cups held, the U.S. has won four and is the only team to have multiple championships.
To win a third Cup, the U.S. National Women's Team will first have to get out of its group, which includes the Netherlands, which the U.S. defeated 2-0 in the last World Cup (2019) in France. Both squads are heavy favorites to make it out of the group, which includes Portugal and Vietnam. They are competing in their first-ever World Cup. The U.S. and Netherlands also are considered among the contenders to win it all, meet up next Wednesday.
Another reason I find this year's Cup compelling is that it is the swan song for USA's Megan Rapinoe, who will soon be retiring.
Rapinoe, who was voted Best FIFA Women's player in 2019, has a gold medal from the 2012 London Summer Olympics as well as her 2015 and 2019 World Cup championships. In my mind, she is one of the best to ever step onto a soccer pitch.
Third, the expanded tourney includes several countries making their first appearances at a World Cup. The Cup expanded from 24 to 32 teams this year and will feature first-time qualifiers from the Republic of Ireland, the Philippines, Portugal, Panama, Morocco, Haiti, Zambia and Vietnam.
For those unfamiliar with World Cup soccer, the teams will be divided into eight groups of four teams and will play each team within their group. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one point for a tie. The top two teams from each group advance to the knock-out round, where it is win-or-go-home.
Finally, this is the first time two countries (Australia and New Zealand) have partnered to host the Cup. I hope my Aussie friend John Starmer, originally from Seneca, and my Maori buddy, Caroline Hutton, get a chance to see some of the action. I'll be keeping in touch with them for reports on all the craziness that goes on around the venues.
I'll be rooting for New Zealand to win its first-ever match at a World Cup and for Australia to make it out of their "Group of Death," which includes 2020 Olympic champ and U.S. rival Canada.
So, if you've never followed a World Cup, maybe it's time to give it a "looky" as they say down under.
It's a chance to root for your country and hopefully witness history.
