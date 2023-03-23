Aw, baseball, how I've missed you.
In the first two high school games I have covered so far this season, I've seen some things that remind me of how much I love the game.
First, a come-from-behind, walk-off 8-6 win for Joplin over Colgan on Tuesday off an Eli Soltar bomb, and then Wednesday, a Carter Fenske no-hitter for Neosho in their 10-0 run-rule win over Hillcrest.
And that is just two games into the season.
All kinds of questions popped into my head after those two games, along with some realizations of how similar baseball is to life.
The main question was, "What in the heck does the rest of the season have in store for fans?"
Because it doesn't get much better than those two games. Or does it?
The first realization was that baseball — like life — teaches many valuable lessons. First, it teaches us perseverance, as is the case in Joplin's win. Down six runs at one point, the Eagles could have folded and hoped for a better result the next game.
But baseball — like life — doesn't have a set clock. You could struggle early and end up with a victory late — like the Eagles. In baseball, there is always a chance. The same holds true for most in life. "It ain't over til its over" was one of Yogi Berra's more infamous quotes (and a pretty good Lenny Kravitz tune) and sums up the game perfectly in my book.
In baseball, it's hard to succeed without the help of others — definitely true in life as well. After Fenske's no hitter, both he and his coach, Bo Heisel, were quick to point out that no-hitters take more than just good pitching, they also require rock solid defense.
Baseball also teaches us to be somewhat humble — an admirable trait illustrated by Fenske's post-game comments. He was quick to point out the strong defensive plays and the work of his batterymate, Eli Zar. It's too bad that more adults don't mirror that attitude towards their co-workers and peers.
It also teaches humility, because even among the best of the best, there are no 1.000 hitters. When you have a bad at-bat, you take your lumps and try to do better the next time you step up to the plate. When you hit a home run, you celebrate, but by your next at-bat you realize the only thing that matters is the moment you are in.
After Neosho's no-hitter on Wednesday, I was reminded of something my dear friend, Eric Turner, former sports editor of The Topeka Capital Journal, told me about what he liked best about baseball. Turner said that baseball was the perfect individual sport and the perfect team sport rolled into one. It kind of made sense at the time, but for some strange reason after the Neosho/Hillcrest game, it really hit home.
When you roll Mother Nature into the equation, baseball also teaches flexibility and dealing with disappointments. With numerous rainouts common in the early part of the season, athletes who may have prepared themselves mentally for a game on a certain day have to learn to harness their energy and save it for another day.
One more reason to love the game? The smells, all the smells — especially at major league parks — with the fresh cut grass, the popcorn and the grilled dogs. The smell of a major league park has been my favorite smell since the first time I stepped foot into a major league park.
Baseball has provided me with many lifelong memories. I still remember listening to Cardinals games on the radio as a kid while my dad and I worked outside. Somehow, our chores were made a little easier by listening to the Cards and sharing the thrilling moments together.
My friend Eric held his wedding rehearsal dinner in a dugout suite at Kauffman Stadium. That is a night I'll treasure forever. And baseball has always served as the primary reunion venue for my small circle of treasured friends.
With all that in mind, take time out to appreciate the game, the players, the coaches, the parents, fellow fans and the officials this season and "Let's play ball!"
