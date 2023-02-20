It’s the start (at least for me) of the most wonderful time of the year — basketball playoffs. There’s something special about the “win or go home” scenario in sports that seems to bring out the best in our local athletes.
Classes 4 through 6 begin their march toward madness next week, but the smaller schools start the insanity this week.
The boys kicked off post-season campaigns Monday night, with Sheldon and McAuley facing off in their Class 1 District 12 quarterfinal at Golden City. Sheldon prevailed 54-40 and will face top-seeded Thomas Jefferson in the semifinals on Wednesday. Finals are set for Friday at Golden City.
On the girls side of Class 1, (3) Thomas Jefferson will take on (6) McAuley in the Class 1 District 6 quarterfinal game at Liberal tonight. Finals for that district are set for Saturday.
The College Heights girls play host to the Class 2 District 12 tournament, where they hold the number 1 seed and a first-round bye. The Cougars await the winner of tonight’s matchup between (4) Wheaton and (5) Purdy, which they will face in Thursday’s semifinal at the College Heights Sports Complex. Finals for that tournament also are scheduled for Saturday.
The College Heights boys carry a No. 2 seed into the Class 2 District 12 tourney in Verona. The Cougars beat No. 7 Wheaton 63-41 on Monday and face third-seeded Purdy, which beat (6) Miller 56-40 on Wednesday. Finals for that district are Friday.
Gem City will be hopping with plenty of hoops action this week as Diamond hosts both the boys and girls Class 3 District 12 tournaments.
On the girls side, (2) Diamond starts its journey for post-season glory with a matchup tonight against (7) Sarcoxie. Fourth-seeded Lamar faces (5) East Newton tonight. Stockton carries the No. 1 seed in that tournament, which concludes Saturday.
Stockton also boasts the No. 1 seed on the boys side of the Class 3 District 12 bracket in Diamond. Second-seeded Lamar prevailed over 7th-seeded Clever 61 to 52 Monday and will face the winner of (3) Southwest and (6) Diamond in a Wednesday semifinal. Results of that game were not available at press time. The championship game is slated for Friday.
No. 4 East Newton outlasted No. 5 Sarcoxie 33-31 Monday night and will face Stockton on Wednesday. Championship games are slated for Friday.
Area teams in classes 4-6 carry light schedules this week as they prepare for their respective tournaments next week, but there are some compelling regular season matchups left.
The Joplin boys (15-9) host Ozark (11-12) tonight at Kaminsky Gymnasium. Ozark is likely feeling its oats after upsetting 21-3 Republic on Valentine’s Day and claiming a 29-point win over Carl Junction on Friday.
In other boys games Tuesday, Neosho (18-6) hosts Carthage (14-12) and Webb City (15-9) entertains Carl Junction (8-17.}
On Wednesday, the Carthage girls (10-14) travel to Cassville (13-12), while the Neosho girls (10-13) play the first of back-to-back road games beginning with Branson on Wednesday and Nixa (18-3) on Thursday.
Other Thursday action includes the Neosho boys (18-6) taking on undefeated Nixa (24-0) at Nixa and Webb City hosting Hillcrest (14-10).
The Joplin boys open their doors for Central (14-9) on Friday and the Webb City girls travel to Aurora (18-7) on Friday.
MSSU
Missouri Southern basketball closes out its regular seasons for both the men and women this week, with road matchups against Washburn on Thursday and Northwest on Saturday, ahead of next week’s MIAA Championships in Kansas City.
Lion baseball fans have plenty of opportunities to catch MSSU this week as they host Drury at 2 p.m. today and travel to Pittsburg State for a trio of games beginning Friday and concluding Sunday.
Both MSSU men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams will travel to Pittsburg Saturday and Sunday as Pittsburg State hosts the MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Plaster Center.
