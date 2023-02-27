March Madness is hands down my favorite time of the year, for a number of reasons.
But it's not just about the long 3-pointers or watching skilled post players or talented wrestlers leave it all on the floor.
This time of year also brings March memories.
There are several memories stuck in my head from the first week of high school playoffs — and none of them involve Xs or Os. They are about character, humility and unselfishness.
They are about Thomas Jefferson center Jay Ball, who put up 25 points despite being triple- and sometimes quadruple-teamed throughout the Cavaliers district final against Golden City last Friday. When asked about his remarkable performance, Ball immediately credited his teammates, sharing that is was "all my teammates" who led to his point total. He didn't stall in his response. It was clear to me his teammates were at the top of his mind.
They are about Diamond's Grace Frazier, who in a post-game interview explained how she loved her teammates and that even though there may be more talented teams out there, she was beyond proud of the team's unity and "grit."
It's about Carl Junction sophomore wrestler Carter Fogelsong, district champ at 106-lbs., who prior to the state championships didn't talk a lot about his own personal achievements — he was more focused on winning a state championship for his school.
And it's also about College Heights guard Jayli Johnson, who after the Cougars district championship win, proudly exclaimed, "I just love this team."
But it's not only the victors who stick in my mind. It's also teams such as the Lamar girls, who knocked off No. 1-seed Stockton despite the loss earlier this season of standout player, Marcy Miller, to injury. The Tigers lost to Diamond in the finals, but they are winners in so many other ways. They handled the loss with grace and dignity. It truly was a privilege to watch the tenacity and togetherness of this team. This group proved to itself it could face adversity head-on.
My 25-year career in journalism began as a sportswriter, but I moved to photojournalism a number of years ago. As a photographer, you don't really have the interaction with the kids that you have as a writer. I didn't realize until this week how much I missed that and how truly impressive these kids can be off the court.
I am amazed by their selflessness, concern for each other, honest humility and their all-in effort to fight fo something bigger than themself. We should all endeavor to be a little more like these kids. They are truy inspiring.
Next time you attend a game watch these kids — eally watch how they conduct themselves. I'm sure you'll be impressed.
I hope decades from now these athletes remember all of those things and embrace them as their own March memories.
Oh, the stories they will have to tell.
