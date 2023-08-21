It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas — um, football, I mean.
Each preseason, I like to peruse the schedules of local high school teams and pick the matchups I think would be most compelling. It's the same feeling I got as a kid browsing toy ads before Christmas and thinking about what I might get under the tree that year.
Upon my eventual retirement, I plan to be the old lady in the stands at area games, attending the most enticing matchups rather than following one team. With that said, I hope to share with you some of the most intriguing matchups I see coming down the pipe this season. While there are many compelling matchups to watch this season — there are three that are at the top of my prep football wishlist.
Weeks four and five are two of my favorites this season, and both involve the Joplin Eagles. Week four (Sept. 15) offers up the ever-compelling rivalry between Joplin and Webb City. The intensity of this game never disappoints fans, and both teams always seem to play like it's the most important game on their schedules. Throwing in the factor that this is the first matchup of the post-John Roderique era for the Cardinals makes this a must-watch game. I'll be watching to see how new Webb City coach Ryan McFarland fares against a Joplin team that has won their past four matchups. It will be a good test for the new skipper.
Week five's Joplin-Nixa matchup is probably the game I would most like to see this year. Not because of quarterbacks, receivers or running backs, but because of two outstanding offensive lineman. Joplin will play host to one of the best high school football players in the nation in 6-foot-8, 300-pound sophomore Jackson Cantwell. Cantwell was recently ranked as the sixth-best overall player in the nation for the class of 2026. He is the second-ranked offensive lineman, behind Lamar Brown, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and after his freshman year, he is already fielding offers from Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Florida State, Oklahoma, Mizzou, Tennessee, Texas A&M and more. It'll be interesting to see how Joplin coach Curtis Jasper game plans for that kind of size and talent at the tackle position.
But Cantwell won't be the only highly-touted offensive lineman in the game. Joplin boasts its own D-I recruit in Dontrell Holt (6-foot-4, 295 pounds) who has committed to Iowa State University. Nixa (10-2 last year) lost a lot of its skilled players on offense, and Joplin (7-3 last season) comes in with a COC title on its mind and vengeance for a two-touchdown loss last year to Nixa at Nixa. The Sept. 22 matchup will be on the Eagles home turf at Junge Field against last year's COC co-champs. Holt will be joined on the field by two other Eagle D-I commits in running back Quin Renfro (South Dakota State) and tight end Whit Hafer (Missouri.) That's a whole lot of talent on one field at one time.
Also in week five is the "Bro Bowl," when Carl Junction first-year coach Todd Hafner hosts his brother, second-year Branson coach Aaron Hafner at Bulldog Stadium. It's hard to not be interested in a good old sibling rivalry, and this one should be competitive. Branson finished 1-9 in Aaron Hafner's first season at the helm, while CJ was 4-7 under then-coach Doug Buckmaster. If it weren't for the Joplin-Nixa game, I would definitely go to see the Hafner brothers try to outfox one another.
These matchups are just my personal favorites, and not everyone would agree. But that's OK. I could also make an argument for any Carthage game this season after the Tigers lost most of their players to graduation following a 2022 campaign that ended with a COC co-championship with Nixa. The Tigers lost not only standout running back Luke Gall (Air Force) but their entire starting defense to graduation. It'll be interesting to see who steps up for Jon Guidie's squad.
So enjoy the season and check out some of the prep action. It'll be well worth your time, I'm sure.
