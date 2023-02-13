This week's offerings in local sports include a sweetheart of a matchup on Valentines Days between the Joplin Eagles (13-8) and Webb City Cardinals (15-7) boys squads Tuesday night at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
This is always a fun contest and it will be interesting to see which bird flies highest.
If a full slate of games is what you need, check out Super Night at Carl Junction, where Neosho comes in for boys and girls games. The Carl Junction girls are standing strong at 22-1 and face a pesky 10-11 Lady Wildcat team. Lots of other teams will be hosting games Tuesday night, so it a is a great opportunity to get out and see some of our local kids in action.
The Carthage boys will be entertaining Branson, the College Heights boys (19-5) welcome Golden City (16-8) with the girls game preceding that matchup, Thomas Jefferson hosts the guys and gals from Verona, and McAuley will be rolling out the carpet for the Bronaugh boys and girls squads.
If you have contracted spring fever a little early, head on out to Warren Turner Field and watch the Missouri Southern baseball team take on East Central.
No home games are on tap Wednesday in our area, allowing you to rest up for a busy Thursday locally. The Joplin boys travel to Springfield Kickapoo on Wednesday if a road game is what you are looking for.
Wrestling takes center court on Thursday, with Seneca and Carl Junction both hosting district tournaments.
In action Thursday, the Thomas Jefferson boys and girls entertain McAuley, while Sarcoxie hosts College Heights for both boys and girls games.
Southwest Missouri highways will see buses aplenty as a number of local teams hit the road Thursday. The Joplin girls travel to Branson, the Webb City girls take on a strong Nixa squad at NHS and both the boys and girls from Carl Junction will travel to Ozark. The Neosho girls and boys journey to Republic for their games.
Also on Thursday, Missouri Southern men and women host Nebraska-Kearney for a pair of games. Fresh off a loss to rival Pittsburg State, the Lady Lions look to rebound against no. 11 UNK and improve their seeding for the MIAA Tournament.
District wrestling continues at both Carl Junction and Seneca on Friday, with final rounds Saturday.
In Friday prep basketball action, The Joplin boys will host Branson and the Webb City boys are at Nixa, which is perfect this season at 22-0. Both the Carthage boys and girls teams will be at Willard, while Neosho travels to Republic.
On Saturday the Missouri Southern men and women take on Fort Hays State as the MIAA concludes its regular season with just four games left (as of Tuesday) before the madness begins.
Three days of home baseball are on tap at Missouri Southern beginning Friday with the Lions taking on McKendree from Lebanon, Illinois, followed by Saturday's game against Illinois-Springfield. The trio of games concludes Sunday with MSSU taking on Minnesota-Mankato.
Bundle up for a chilly Friday, but Saturday and Sunday look to be great baseball weather.
In this week's "can't miss game" for me, the Webb City girl's (14-7) host Carl Junction (22-1) at the Cardinal Dome on Monday. This is a great rivalry and should provide for some exciting action. I'm particularly interested in the Kylie Scott/ Sami Mancini matchup in the post.
In other action Monday, the Joplin girls will host Ozark and the Carthage girls travel to Neosho.
The McAuley Catholic boys break the seal on postseason action, as they travel for their quarterfinal game against Sheldon Monday night in Golden City for the Class 1 Distrcit 7 tournament.
I hope this column serves as a guidepost for what's going on in local sports this week. If you have a specific matchup you want to lobby for, email me at lsisk@joplinglobe.com and tell me why it is a "can't miss" game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.