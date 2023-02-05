What in heaven's name did the Carthage Lady Tigers do to deserve this?
The scheduling gods can be ruthless and unsympathetic at times and the Carthage ladies are surely feeling the brunt of that cruelty.
Or are they?
If Friday's contest against Republic (No. 3 ranked team in Class 6) is any indication, the Carthage squad is definitely up to the challenge. Carthage (9-11) led Republic 49-43 heading into the final frame, but ultimately fell 53-68.
It's been said there are no moral victories, but games like that can serve to build mettle and confidence within a team.
The Lady Tigers enter the week in the middle of a gauntlet of games that would make lesser teams cringe.
I'm excited to see how Carthage responds as it completes a trio of brutal matchups this week. Tuesday the Tigers will travel to Carl Junction to take on the Lady Bulldogs (the top-ranked Class 3 team in the state at 19-1). After a day off they host the No. 7 Class 6 team in Nixa on Thursday.
That's just brutal!
Revenge tour?
Moving on to other area games, the Missouri Southern/Pittsburg State women's game on Saturday at PSU is the "can't miss" matchup on my sportsball (yeah, I said it) agenda this week.
The Lions logged their ninth straight win with a 72-69 victory over No. 7 Central Missouri on Saturday in Warrensburg, and in doing so, avenged a mid-December 73-71 loss to the Jennies at Leggett & Platt.
It will be interesting to see if the Lions' revenge tour continues with a rematch against the Gorillas on Saturday. In their last meeting, Pittsburg State handed MoSo an 87-79 loss in its own den that started an uncharacteristic 3-game losing streak for the Lions.
The Pittsburg State squad has turned many a head in the MIAA and has won eight of its last nine games, losing only to the No. 7 Jennies last Thursday. The Gorillas, who were picked to finish eighth in the MIAA Preseason Coaches and Media Polls, currently are tied with the Lions (picked No. 1 in both polls) at fourth in the conference with five games remaining in the league schedule. Both squads (along with Fort Hays State) are 13-4 in the MIAA and sit two games back of MIAA leader University of Nebraska-Kearney (15-2). And both the Lions and PSU have upcoming games with UNK (The Lions on Feb. 16 and the Gorillas on Feb.18.) Fun stuff!
That matchup Saturday will be followed by the men's game, which is always a raucous border war party of its own.
Other games
If the Carthage girls or Lady Lions aren't your cup of tea, fear not. There are plenty of other enticing matchups to check out locally this week.
Tonight, the Webb City girls host Willard in the Cardinal Dome. If you haven't had a chance to check out the footwork of the Cardinal's 6'5" post player, Sami Mancini, you should. She's a talented kid.
In other action Monday, the Joplin girls travel to Neosho.
On Tuesday, Joplin Boys go to Neosho to face the Wildcats, which always seems to be a fast-paced, up-and-down game.
Other games Tuesday include Webb City Boys hosting Willard and Carl Junction hosting Carthage in a Super Night. McAuley girls and boys also host Golden City and the College Heights boys host Thomas Jefferson in a rematch of the Mercy/Warrior Classic boys semifinal. The girl's game will precede that matchup.
The Joplin girl's host Central in the lone Wednesday game on the docket, but Thursday offers plenty of local action on the hardwoods. The Webb City girls host Republic. Repmo features one of the best players in the state ¯ Kaemyn Bekemeier — a MIssouri State commit.
In other games Thursday, the No. 1 Carl Junction girls host Branson, the Thomas Jefferson boys and girls entertain Exeter, and the Neosho girl's host Ozark.
Friday brings a full slate of games for your amusement, including the Joplin boys and girls hosting Willard, the Webb City boys entertaining Republic, and the Carl Junction boys defending their home court against Branson.
The College Heights squads will host McAuley boys and girls, Carthage brings in Nixa and Neosho entertains Ozark.
Wrestling
If roundball isn't your thing, there are a couple other opportunities locally this week.
Joplin wrestling hosts a make-up match against Branson on Thursday that was postponed from Feb. 2, and the Seneca grapplers play host to Carthage for a duel on Tuesday.
The MSSU Men's and Women's Indoor Track teams will make their way to Pittsburg on Friday and Saturday to compete in the Gorilla Indoor Classic at the Plaster Center in Pittsburg.
So that's the rundown on this week's local action. If you haven't seen anything that sparks your interest, I guess there is a little thing called the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Go Chiefs!
