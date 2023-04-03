OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that would align Oklahoma’s collegiate Student Athlete Name, Image and Likeness Rights Act with policies adopted by other states is moving closer to becoming law.
House lawmakers on Monday overwhelmingly advanced Senate Bill 840, which supporters say attempts to level the playing field for the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University when recruiting stellar student athletes who also want to capitalize financially off their name, image or likeness.
“Why am I passing this bill?” asked state Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City. “Because if we don’t, we need to go ahead and shut down OU and OSU athletics. Not passing this is tantamount to saying we no longer wish to compete on the collegiate level. It has gotten to that level. What we are doing is setting the same level playing field that everyone has to play down.”
The NCAA had long prohibited student athletes from making deals or inking endorsements that would allow them to profit from their NIL until a U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened the door for athletes to be paid. NCAA rules now allow student athletes competing in Division 1, 2 or 3 to be compensated for their name, image or likeness — even if state law bars the practice.
Echols, the House majority floor leader, told lawmakers that most states are now adopting uniform rules so that colleges don’t miss out on some of the best recruits in the nation. Oklahoma is also considering similar model legislation at the request of multiple Oklahoma colleges and universities, OU and OSU. He said college athletics has become “a little bit more of a junior NFL.”
Among other things, the measure allows for colleges and universities to back opportunities for NIL; allows schools to set parameters to prevent NIL activities from interfering with school or team activities; allows schools to be compensated for use of logos or facilities; prohibits students from securing NIL compensation using a school logo; allows schools to require that athletes take financial literacy and contract courses; doesn’t require that athlete compensation be in line with market value; and does not count scholarships as compensation.
The bill now will return to the Senate for final consideration.
When the measure was first considered in the state Senate earlier this year, Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, said that the push to align the state’s law is necessary given “the world we live in now.” McCortney said he has no problem with students being allowed to profit from their NIL.
“It is their name, it is their work and all we’re doing here today is allowing them to profit from their name, image and likeness, and allowing our universities to help them do that in a responsible way and allowing our universities to continue to compete on the highest level nationwide,” said McCortney, the Senate author.
But some lawmakers who opposed the measure lamented the apparent end of the amateur student athlete and the beginning of an era in college sports that allows 17-year-olds to enter into multimillion-dollar endorsement deals.
“What I’m fearful of is the passing of the student athlete,” said state Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa.
