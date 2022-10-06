The College Heights Christian School volleyball team only got better as the match progressed en route to a three-set sweep over McAuley Catholic on Thursday night inside the McAuley gym.
The Cougars (18-6-1) picked up a narrow 27-25 win in a tightly contested opening set before they won more comfortably in the final two sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-8.
CHCS benefitted from the return of senior standout Addie Lawrence, who had missed the Cougars’ previous five matches due to an injury. However, head coach Mary Colin said it took a while for her team to get back into a rhythm with its top playmaker back in the rotation.
“It was back to our old lineup, but we’ve been adjusting for two weeks with a different lineup than what we’d started the year with,” Colin said. “So it just kind of took them a minute to get their chemistry and their culture rolling. I thought all of the girls played well. … They just worked to get their rhythm back with their original lineup, and the effort was outstanding all night.”
The only adversity the Cougars faced throughout the night came at the end of a back-and-forth first set. McAuley scored three consecutive points to take a 25-24 advantage, bringing the Warriors to one point of stealing the opening set victory.
But after a McAuley serve error and then a kill attempt by the Warriors that landed outside of the boundary, College Heights closed the door with a block point by junior Maddie Colin for the 27-25 triumph.
The second set saw College Heights jump out to a 23-12 lead after a five point surge that was capped by a kill by sophomore Libby Fanning. The Warriors pulled to within six points before CHCS senior Marley Woodford sealed the 25-18 win with a point on a well-placed tip.
“I think we kind of lost how to do fundamentals,” McAuley coach Sarah Nangle said. “We forgot, how to pass, move our feet and talk. We also did a brand-new lineup tonight. We had ran a 6-2 with two setters all season, and we decided to switch things up tonight with just one setter. So I had girls playing positions that they had never played.”
The Cougars kept their foot on the gas in the third set as they jumped out to a 9-0 lead. The span included three service aces by senior Lauren Ukena as well as two kills by Woodford and one kill by Lawrence.
CHCS built leads of 13-3 and 18-5 before setting for the 25-8 win.
McAuley slipped to 18-12-2 with the setback.
“I’m excited to continue because we all know this wasn’t the end of our season,” Nangle said. “We’re ready to get back in the gym tomorrow and continue to work with our new rotation. We still have a couple more home games and away games, and then we have districts to possibly see College Heights again. It’s definitely not the end of the road for us. So we just have to keep our heads up and keep going.”
Avery Gardner had five aces for the Warriors while Kloee Williamson tallied six kills. Jojo Wheeler added seven digs, and Lily Black led the team with double-digit assists.
For College Heights, Ukena recorded 18 points, eight aces and six kills while Lawrence amassed a team-high 14 kills. Colin dished out 30 assists and Ava Masena chipped in 10 digs.
McAuley plays host to Providence Academy on Monday at 6:30 p.m. College Heights is back in action on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Exeter.
