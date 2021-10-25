JASPER, Mo. — College Heights Christian School nipped host Jasper in a tight Class 1 District 9 volleyball championship match Monday.
The Cougars triumphed 23-25, 25-21, 25-27, 25-17, 17-15 to move on to the sectional round, where they will meet the District 10 champion.
College Heights was powered by Addie Lawrence and Lauren Ukena. Lawrence had 25 kills and three service aces, while Ukena collected 20 kills, 18 digs and three aces.
Maddy Colin contributed 42 assists to go with her three service aces.
Lamar falls in district championship
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — El Dorado Springs upended Lamar in three sets Monday in the Class 3 District 12 championship.
The Bulldogs triumphed 25-23, 25-17, 25-20 and will move on to the sectional round.
Kyleigh Talbott proved to be a bright spot in the Tigers’ lineup with 24 kills and three digs.
Brecklyn Howard added nine kills, one service ace and five digs, while Emma Johnson chipped in 29 assists and eight digs for Lamar.
